Dar greets Lammy

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar on Tuesday congratulated David Lammy, the newly elected Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs, Commonwealth and Development Affairs of the United Kingdom and hoped that the new government in the UK would continue the positive momentum in Pakistan-UK ties.

The Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Ishaq Dar, held a telephone conversation with David Lammy, the newly elected Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs, Commonwealth and Development Affairs of the United Kingdom.

According to a statement of the Foreign Office, the foreign minister congratulated David Lammy on his appointment as the British foreign secretary and also expressed the hope that the new government in the United Kingdom would continue the positive momentum in Pakistan-UK ties.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024