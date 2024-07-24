AGL 22.94 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (4.13%)
Pakistan Print 2024-07-24

Dar greets Lammy

Recorder Report Published 24 Jul, 2024 07:21am

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar on Tuesday congratulated David Lammy, the newly elected Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs, Commonwealth and Development Affairs of the United Kingdom and hoped that the new government in the UK would continue the positive momentum in Pakistan-UK ties.

The Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Ishaq Dar, held a telephone conversation with David Lammy, the newly elected Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs, Commonwealth and Development Affairs of the United Kingdom.

According to a statement of the Foreign Office, the foreign minister congratulated David Lammy on his appointment as the British foreign secretary and also expressed the hope that the new government in the United Kingdom would continue the positive momentum in Pakistan-UK ties.

UK Ishaq Dar foreign minister Pakistan UK relations Britain new Foreign Secretary David Lammy David Lammy

