Ali Takesh joins Philip Morris Pakistan and Afghanistan as new MD

KARACHI: Ali Takesh has been appointed as the new Managing Director for Philip Morris Pakistan and Afghanistan, effective August 1, 2024.

Ali Takesh succeeds Roman Yazbeck, who has led the company since January 2020 and will exit his role on July 31, 2024.

Ali Takesh brings extensive experience from his last role as Managing Director for Saudi Arabia and Kuwait at Philip Morris International (“PMI”), based in Dubai, UAE. With a strong background in driving commercial strategies and managing significant market transitions, Ali Takesh is well-prepared to lead Philip Morris (Pakistan) Limited (“PMPKL”) into its next phase of growth.

