Soybeans extend gains as traders weigh Trump re-election chances

CANBERRA: Chicago soybean futures extended the climb on Tuesday after a reassessment of Donald Trump’s chances of winning the US elections propelled prices to their biggest jump in one year in the previous session.

Soybeans hit four-year lows last week amid ample supply and anticipation that Trump could renew his trade war with top soy importer China, but US President Joe Biden’s decision on Sunday to step aside changed the election dynamics, triggering a rush of short-covering.

Corn futures dipped after rallying on Monday while wheat also eased.

