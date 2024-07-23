Punjab govt concerned over inflated prices of chicken

LAHORE: Expressing grave concern over the increasing prices of chicken meat, the Punjab government convened a meeting of stakeholders and representatives of the poultry value chain to brainstorm a mechanism to keep the prices within the access of a common man.

The Secretary Livestock Punjab informed the meeting that prices of chicken meat have soared by Rs 200 per kilogram during the last 10 days. According to the notification of the market committee, chicken meat prices were fixed at Rs 605 per kilogram on Monday.

The meeting was chaired by the Punjab Livestock and Agriculture Minister Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani while Food Minister Bilal Yasin and representatives of the poultry farmers were present on this occasion. The meeting besides reviewing prices also discussed various options regarding the mechanism for determining the prices of broiler chicken.

Representatives of the Poultry Association informed the Minister about their problems and concerns. The Minister assured the poultry representatives to solve the legitimate issues on a priority basis.

Stakeholders and representatives of the Poultry Association assured the Livestock Minister to bring the price of chicken down to 600 rupees per kg in the next two days.

