Jul 23, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-07-23

Punjab govt concerned over inflated prices of chicken

Recorder Report Published 23 Jul, 2024 07:23am

LAHORE: Expressing grave concern over the increasing prices of chicken meat, the Punjab government convened a meeting of stakeholders and representatives of the poultry value chain to brainstorm a mechanism to keep the prices within the access of a common man.

The Secretary Livestock Punjab informed the meeting that prices of chicken meat have soared by Rs 200 per kilogram during the last 10 days. According to the notification of the market committee, chicken meat prices were fixed at Rs 605 per kilogram on Monday.

The meeting was chaired by the Punjab Livestock and Agriculture Minister Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani while Food Minister Bilal Yasin and representatives of the poultry farmers were present on this occasion. The meeting besides reviewing prices also discussed various options regarding the mechanism for determining the prices of broiler chicken.

Representatives of the Poultry Association informed the Minister about their problems and concerns. The Minister assured the poultry representatives to solve the legitimate issues on a priority basis.

Stakeholders and representatives of the Poultry Association assured the Livestock Minister to bring the price of chicken down to 600 rupees per kg in the next two days.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Punjab government chicken chicken prices Livestock sector Poultry association inflated prices

Comments

200 characters

Punjab govt concerned over inflated prices of chicken

PM to head panel to boost investment

Chinese co lodges complaint against SBP

NA panel briefed about PIA sell-off progress

PSP in Discos: World Bank stresses setting up PIU

IPC re-notified: Govt seeks out of the box solution to NHP issue

Investor transactions: PSX transitions to ‘One-Share Marketable Lot’ system

No targeted subsidy for ministry: 95pc of PR budget being spent on pension, pay, fuel

PTA prepares tariff for cellular mobile services regulations

SME sector’s access to finance priority area: DG SBP

No passport for asylum seekers: Govt reverses its policy decision

Read more stories