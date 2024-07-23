foodpanda partners with Dvago to expand health solutions

KARACHI: foodpanda recently signed a partnership agreement with Dvago, the largest network of Health & Wellness solutions in Pakistan.

This collaboration brings Dvago's extensive range of products to foodpanda Shops, making it easier than ever for customers to access essential items from the comfort of their homes.

With 7 branches already onboard and many more coming soon Dvago's presence on foodpanda Shops ensures that costumes across Pakistan can conveniently shop for their health needs online.

Muntaqa Peracha, CEO of foodpanda commented on the occasion, "By bringing Dvago's trusted solutions to our platform, we are making it more convenient for our customers to take care of their health and wellness needs.

Our goal, with this collaboration, is to offer a convenient, reliable, and efficient online shopping experience every time, and we look forward to this exciting journey.”

