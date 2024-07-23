CM directs to leverage technology for good governance

LAHORE: Increase reliance on technology to improve monitoring of public service departments of the government, Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, said.

During a meeting with Brigadier Babar Alauddin (retd), Chairman Chief Minister Directorate of Evaluation, Feedback, Inspection and Monitoring (DEFIM), suggestions and recommendations were discussed for good governance and transparency at management level.

The CM also discussed the process of incorporating public opinion into government decisions and policy making. She directed Babar Alauddin to devise a modern training mechanism for the administration and police. ”The establishment of performance index has increased a sense of responsibility in officers,” She said, adding: “The performance index should be strictly monitored. The role of DEFIM is very important to ensure good governance.”

Senator Pervaiz Rashid, Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb and other relevant officers were also present on the occasion.

