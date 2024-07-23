Activities at Karachi Port Trust and Port Qasim

KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 335,438 tonnes of cargo comprising 186,137 tonnes of import cargo and 149,301 tonnes of export cargo during last 48 hours ending at 0700 Hours.

The total import cargo of 186,137 comprised of98,530 tonnes of Containerized Cargo,2,040 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 16,877 tonnes of Rock Phosphate & 68,690 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

The total export Cargo of 149,301 comprised of 107,690 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 2,361 tonnes of Cement, 6,740 tonnes of Clinkers, 358 tonnes of Rice, 25,952 tonnes of Talc Powder & 6,200 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

Approximately, Jin Hong, Hyundai Jakarta, Northern Practise, Ginga Lion, M t Shalamar & Cl AnziHe berth at Karachi Port Trust.

Ssl Godavari, Om Shanghai, Safeen Powder, Bow Elm, Xin Chang Shu, Zhong Gu Bo Hai & Hyundai Jakarta sailed from Karachi Port Trust.

PORT QASIM

A total of three ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them Petroleum Product ‘Estia’ left the port on today morning.

Cargo volume of 125,669 tonnes, comprising 102,305 tonnes imports cargo and 23,364 tonnes export cargo was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 04 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them a petroleum product carrier ‘Hafnia Seine’ is expected to take berths at FOTCO oil Terminal on today 22nd July, Meanwhile 04 more container ship, EF Emma, Interasia Accelerate, Mol Presence and MSC Rikku are due to arrive at port on Tuesday July 23rd, 2024.

