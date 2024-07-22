AGL 22.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.83 (-7.4%)
APCCA appreciates decision of Ministry of Maritime Affairs, KPT

Recorder Report Published 22 Jul, 2024 05:39am

KARACHI: Maqbool Ahmad Malik, Chairman of All Pakistan Custom Agents Association (APCAA) and Sheikh Tariq, Vice Chairman of APCAA have extended their sincere appreciation and gratitude to the Ministry of Maritime Affairs and Chairman Karachi Port Trust for its exceptional dedication and hard work in resolving this long-standing issue.

Both leaders acknowledged that the Ministry’s actions reflect a deep understanding of the challenges faced by the trade community and a genuine commitment to fostering an environment conducive to economic growth and development.

Cargo handling operations at KPT: impressive rise

This development marks a pivotal moment in the enhancement of trade logistics and operational efficiency. By ensuring that shipping line offices remain open on Saturdays, the Ministry of Maritime Affairs and the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) have taken a decisive step toward reducing bottlenecks and expediting the delivery process. This change is expected to lead to smoother and more efficient trade operations, benefiting all stakeholders involved.

The trade community, including customs agents, importers, exporters, and other key players, have welcomed this initiative with optimism. They anticipate that the extended operational hours will lead to a significant reduction in delays, thereby improving the overall efficiency and effectiveness of the delivery order issuance process. This, in turn, is expected to enhance the competitiveness of Pakistan’s trade sector on a global scale.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

