Pakistan Print 2024-07-10

Cargo handling operations at KPT: impressive rise

Recorder Report Published 10 Jul, 2024 03:14am

KARACHI: Cargo handling operations, including import and export at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) remained outstanding at the end of fiscal year 2023-24 and witnessed a notable rise of 23.43 percent in cargo handling.

The entire freight closed at 51.65 million tons in which the Dry Cargo 40.24 million tons with 31.39 percent growth and Liquid Bulk Cargo 11.41 million tons with 1.69 percent increased, as well as in the last year the same was 41.85 million tons in which the Dry Cargo 30.63 million tons and Liquid Bulk Cargo 11.22 million tons was handled in fiscal year 2022-23.

The breakup shows that overall Export Cargo handling at KPT closed at 18.80 million tons with the stunning 47.16 percent rise at the end of fiscal year 2023-24, whereas the same was 12.78 million tons during the fiscal year 2022-23. Similarly, the total Import cargo handling at KPT is noted as 32.85 million tons showing 13 percent jump from 29.07 million tons of the fiscal year 2022-23.

The further breakdown shows that the Export Dry Cargo handled at KPT at the end of fiscal year 2023-24 is closed at 17.66 million tons with 49.12 percent increase due to extraordinary Clinker handling, while the same was 11.84 million tons during the fiscal year 2022-23. Similarly, the Export Liquid Bulk Cargo of KPT noted at 1.14 million tons with 22.24 percent increase due to contribution of Furnace Oil and Molasses etc., however the same was 0.93 million tons during the fiscal year 2022-23.

In continuation of above, the Import Dry Cargo handled at KPT recorded at 22.58 million tons with 20.21 percent increase mostly due to Wheat, Fertilizer, R/Phosphate and Iron Ore etc., whereas the same was 18.78 million tons during the fiscal year 2022-23. Similarly, the Import Liquid Bulk Cargo handled at KPT is 10.27 million tons, whereas the same was 10.29 million tons during the fiscal year 2022-23.

Karachi Port Trust’s sturdy performance in container handling highlights its vital role in international trade and economic development. With 57 percent of its total cargo being containerized, KPT’s operational success in container handling is 2.28 million TEUs at the end of fiscal year 2023-24, showing 17.90 percent increase from 1.93 million TEUs of the fiscal year 2022-23.

Karachi Port showed significant performance in ship movement by handling 1767 ships at the end of fiscal year 2023-24 and witnessed the growth of 5.68 percent as compared to 1672 ships handled in the fiscal year 2022-23.

Karachi Port contemporary performance by handling 79.7 million Gross Registered Tonnage (GRT) at the end of fiscal year 2023-24 with the considerable rise of 16.69 percent increase from 68.3 million handled in the fiscal year 2022-23.

KPT provides On-Dock cross-stuffing of in-transit containers at designated areas on both East and West Wharves to enhance global logistics and trade. Through strategic planning and stakeholder engagement, KPT aims to maintain competitiveness and drive future success.

KPT Cargo handling

