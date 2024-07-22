AGL 22.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.83 (-7.4%)
AIRLINK 103.99 Decreased By ▼ -7.11 (-6.4%)
BOP 5.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.25%)
CNERGY 3.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.03%)
DCL 8.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-5.09%)
DFML 39.10 Decreased By ▼ -3.15 (-7.46%)
DGKC 86.95 Decreased By ▼ -2.65 (-2.96%)
FCCL 22.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.87%)
FFBL 40.59 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-3.31%)
FFL 8.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.66%)
HUBC 153.50 Decreased By ▼ -8.70 (-5.36%)
HUMNL 10.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-6.17%)
KEL 4.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-4.81%)
KOSM 3.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-3.94%)
MLCF 37.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-3.72%)
NBP 49.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-3.16%)
OGDC 134.15 Decreased By ▼ -2.96 (-2.16%)
PAEL 26.15 Decreased By ▼ -2.40 (-8.41%)
PIBTL 6.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.88%)
PPL 116.79 Decreased By ▼ -6.01 (-4.89%)
PRL 23.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-3.09%)
PTC 12.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-6.11%)
SEARL 57.25 Decreased By ▼ -2.80 (-4.66%)
TELE 7.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.99%)
TOMCL 35.74 Decreased By ▼ -3.66 (-9.29%)
TPLP 8.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.97%)
TREET 15.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-3.21%)
TRG 56.40 Decreased By ▼ -3.60 (-6%)
UNITY 33.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-2.91%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.28%)
BR100 8,433 Decreased By -274.3 (-3.15%)
BR30 26,639 Decreased By -1159 (-4.17%)
KSE100 80,118 Decreased By -1722 (-2.1%)
KSE30 25,681 Decreased By -584.1 (-2.22%)
Jul 22, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2024-07-22

HBL wins ‘Best Bank in Pakistan 2024’ award by Euromoney

Press Release Published 22 Jul, 2024 05:39am

KARACHI: Euromoney Awards for Excellence 2024 has awarded HBL the accolades of Pakistan’s Best Bank, Pakistan’s Best Bank for Corporates and Pakistan’s Best Bank for ESG.

These awards are the most prestigious recognition in the banking industry, globally. They are a recognition of HBL’s leadership performance and innovative approach reaffirming its dedication to providing superior banking services and sustainable business practices.

The Euromoney citation for HBL acknowledges that “HBL achieved a record profit before tax of $403 million in 2023, a 47 percent increase compared with 2022.”

The citation went on to note that HBL is undergoing a transformation that is “focused around creating synergy between the largest physical network in the country and its advanced digital capabilities to serve its base of over 37 million customers”.

The citation mentioned that HBL had improved “its internal environmental, social and governance structure, updating its social and environmental management policy and developing a sustainable environmental management operating procedure.”

Commenting on the achievement, Muhammad Nassir Salim, President & CEO, HBL, said, “We are deeply humbled to be recognized by Euromoney in these three critical categories. Winning these awards is a testament to our relentless pursuit of excellence and innovation.

These wins are a tribute to our millions of clients’ continued trust and confidence in HBL, and our continuous effort to lead with integrity and sustainability in all our operations.”

Euromoney is a global English-language publication focused on business and finance.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

HBL Habib Bank Limited bank Pakistani bank HBL profit before tax Muhammad Nassir Salim Best Bank in Pakistan 2024 award Euromoney

Comments

200 characters

HBL wins ‘Best Bank in Pakistan 2024’ award by Euromoney

KE wants evaluation of proposal to convert Jamshoro plant to Thar coal

PM explains his govt’s approach to healthcare

FY24 cell phone imports soar 233pc to $1.89bn YoY

LHC suspends operation of SRO 350 (I)/2024

FPCCI demands reviewing agreements with IPPs

KP to shift 100 schools, 3050 mosques on solar energy

Regulatory environment major issue as foreign pharma cos exit Pakistan

APCCA appreciates decision of Ministry of Maritime Affairs, KPT

KP to earn receipts of Rs90bn from oil and gas sectors

Stability on cotton market as business activity picks up

Read more stories