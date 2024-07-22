AGL 22.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.83 (-7.4%)
AIRLINK 103.99 Decreased By ▼ -7.11 (-6.4%)
BOP 5.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.25%)
CNERGY 3.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.03%)
DCL 8.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-5.09%)
DFML 39.10 Decreased By ▼ -3.15 (-7.46%)
DGKC 86.95 Decreased By ▼ -2.65 (-2.96%)
FCCL 22.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.87%)
FFBL 40.59 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-3.31%)
FFL 8.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.66%)
HUBC 153.50 Decreased By ▼ -8.70 (-5.36%)
HUMNL 10.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-6.17%)
KEL 4.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-4.81%)
KOSM 3.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-3.94%)
MLCF 37.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-3.72%)
NBP 49.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-3.16%)
OGDC 134.15 Decreased By ▼ -2.96 (-2.16%)
PAEL 26.15 Decreased By ▼ -2.40 (-8.41%)
PIBTL 6.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.88%)
PPL 116.79 Decreased By ▼ -6.01 (-4.89%)
PRL 23.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-3.09%)
PTC 12.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-6.11%)
SEARL 57.25 Decreased By ▼ -2.80 (-4.66%)
TELE 7.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.99%)
TOMCL 35.74 Decreased By ▼ -3.66 (-9.29%)
TPLP 8.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.97%)
TREET 15.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-3.21%)
TRG 56.40 Decreased By ▼ -3.60 (-6%)
UNITY 33.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-2.91%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.28%)
BR100 8,433 Decreased By -274.3 (-3.15%)
BR30 26,639 Decreased By -1159 (-4.17%)
KSE100 80,118 Decreased By -1722 (-2.1%)
KSE30 25,681 Decreased By -584.1 (-2.22%)
Jul 22, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2024-07-22

Latam currencies set for weekly loss as Brazil in focus

Reuters Published 22 Jul, 2024 05:39am

BRASILIA: Most currencies in Latin America were poised for weekly losses on Friday, as a global tech outage, lower commodity prices and volatility around US elections curbed risk taking and investors assessed Brazil’s decision to freeze some spending.

MSCI’s index tracking Latam currencies was flat against the US dollar, but was set to end the week lower by 1.2%, its biggest weekly drop in over a month.

Copper producer Chile’s peso dipped 0.2%, and was on track for its biggest weekly drop in four months of nearly 4%.

Much of the losses were driven by copper prices that fell to a three-month low on disquiet about a weak Chinese economy and the lack of stimulus announcements.

Mexico’s peso edged up 0.4% after two straight days of losses. An initial estimate showed the region’s second-largest economy likely grew by 0.9% in June compared with the same month a year earlier.

Against the backdrop of sticky inflation, expectations of slowing economic activity and uncertainty about relations between the oil exporter and the US in the event of a second term for US presidential candidate Donald Trump, attention is on the local central bank’s monetary policy path.

“Banxico’s growing concerns over the slowdown in economic activity are likely to prove decisive at upcoming policy meetings. So, if a rate cut should fail to materialise in August, we think it would remain on the table for September,” said Wilson Ferrarezi, an economist at TS Lombard.

Brazil’s real inched 0.2% lower, while the yield on sovereign bonds rose between 15 and 24 basis points (bps).

On Thursday, Finance Minister Fernando Haddad announced plans to freeze 15 billion reais ($2.70 billion) from the 2024 budget as the government struggles to meet this year’s fiscal target.

The currency is among the biggest losers in the region, down nearly 13% year-to-date, as traders feared excessive government spending in the region’s largest economy.

US elections MSCI

Comments

200 characters

Latam currencies set for weekly loss as Brazil in focus

KE wants evaluation of proposal to convert Jamshoro plant to Thar coal

PM explains his govt’s approach to healthcare

FY24 cell phone imports soar 233pc to $1.89bn YoY

LHC suspends operation of SRO 350 (I)/2024

FPCCI demands reviewing agreements with IPPs

KP to shift 100 schools, 3050 mosques on solar energy

Regulatory environment major issue as foreign pharma cos exit Pakistan

APCCA appreciates decision of Ministry of Maritime Affairs, KPT

KP to earn receipts of Rs90bn from oil and gas sectors

Stability on cotton market as business activity picks up

Read more stories