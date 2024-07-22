AGL 22.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.83 (-7.4%)
AIRLINK 103.99 Decreased By ▼ -7.11 (-6.4%)
BOP 5.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.25%)
CNERGY 3.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.03%)
DCL 8.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-5.09%)
DFML 39.10 Decreased By ▼ -3.15 (-7.46%)
DGKC 86.95 Decreased By ▼ -2.65 (-2.96%)
FCCL 22.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.87%)
FFBL 40.59 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-3.31%)
FFL 8.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.66%)
HUBC 153.50 Decreased By ▼ -8.70 (-5.36%)
HUMNL 10.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-6.17%)
KEL 4.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-4.81%)
KOSM 3.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-3.94%)
MLCF 37.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-3.72%)
NBP 49.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-3.16%)
OGDC 134.15 Decreased By ▼ -2.96 (-2.16%)
PAEL 26.15 Decreased By ▼ -2.40 (-8.41%)
PIBTL 6.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.88%)
PPL 116.79 Decreased By ▼ -6.01 (-4.89%)
PRL 23.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-3.09%)
PTC 12.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-6.11%)
SEARL 57.25 Decreased By ▼ -2.80 (-4.66%)
TELE 7.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.99%)
TOMCL 35.74 Decreased By ▼ -3.66 (-9.29%)
TPLP 8.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.97%)
TREET 15.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-3.21%)
TRG 56.40 Decreased By ▼ -3.60 (-6%)
UNITY 33.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-2.91%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.28%)
BR100 8,433 Decreased By -274.3 (-3.15%)
BR30 26,639 Decreased By -1159 (-4.17%)
KSE100 80,118 Decreased By -1722 (-2.1%)
KSE30 25,681 Decreased By -584.1 (-2.22%)
Jul 22, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-07-22

15 villages in Matairi: SCF distributes initial material kits to 100 women

Recorder Report Published 22 Jul, 2024 05:39am

HYDERABAD: In a significant move to combat rural poverty and enhance the livelihoods of rural women, the Sindh Community Foundation (SCF) has distributed initial material kits to 100 women from 15 villages in the district of Matairi. This initiative, part of SCF’s programme on decent work and climate adaptation for women agricultural workers, aims to empower women to start home-based income generation activities, primarily in poultry rearing, livestock management, and food preservation. The programme is supported by Asian Venture Philanthropy Network- AVPN.

Before distributing the seed material, the SCF conducted a thorough needs assessment to identify the women’s motivations and interests in starting small-scale income generation activities. Following this, the women received training to ensure they were well-prepared to manage their new ventures. Of the 100 women, 40 received poultry rearing kits, 20 were provided with livestock management, and 40 were given food preservation kits.

Speaking at one of the five distribution ceremonies, Javed Hussain, Executive Director of the Sindh Community Foundation, highlighted the growing rural poverty and the critical need for diversified income sources beyond the cotton-picking season, which lasts only five months.

“Rural poverty is increasing day by day. The cotton-picking season is the cash crop for rural people, mainly women.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Sindh Community Foundation SCF AVPN

Comments

200 characters

15 villages in Matairi: SCF distributes initial material kits to 100 women

KE wants evaluation of proposal to convert Jamshoro plant to Thar coal

PM explains his govt’s approach to healthcare

FY24 cell phone imports soar 233pc to $1.89bn YoY

LHC suspends operation of SRO 350 (I)/2024

FPCCI demands reviewing agreements with IPPs

KP to shift 100 schools, 3050 mosques on solar energy

Regulatory environment major issue as foreign pharma cos exit Pakistan

APCCA appreciates decision of Ministry of Maritime Affairs, KPT

KP to earn receipts of Rs90bn from oil and gas sectors

Stability on cotton market as business activity picks up

Read more stories