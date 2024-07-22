15 villages in Matairi: SCF distributes initial material kits to 100 women

HYDERABAD: In a significant move to combat rural poverty and enhance the livelihoods of rural women, the Sindh Community Foundation (SCF) has distributed initial material kits to 100 women from 15 villages in the district of Matairi. This initiative, part of SCF’s programme on decent work and climate adaptation for women agricultural workers, aims to empower women to start home-based income generation activities, primarily in poultry rearing, livestock management, and food preservation. The programme is supported by Asian Venture Philanthropy Network- AVPN.

Before distributing the seed material, the SCF conducted a thorough needs assessment to identify the women’s motivations and interests in starting small-scale income generation activities. Following this, the women received training to ensure they were well-prepared to manage their new ventures. Of the 100 women, 40 received poultry rearing kits, 20 were provided with livestock management, and 40 were given food preservation kits.

Speaking at one of the five distribution ceremonies, Javed Hussain, Executive Director of the Sindh Community Foundation, highlighted the growing rural poverty and the critical need for diversified income sources beyond the cotton-picking season, which lasts only five months.

“Rural poverty is increasing day by day. The cotton-picking season is the cash crop for rural people, mainly women.

