Business & Finance Print 2024-07-21

All is set for 5th edition of DigiBap Summit

Recorder Report Published 21 Jul, 2024 03:29am

KARACHI: The 5th edition of the DigiBap Summit, focusing on “Leveraging Technology for Digital Supply Chain Finance (DSCF) Solutions,” is set for Monday, July 22nd in Karachi.

The 5th DigiBap Summit is organized by TerraBiz in collaboration with Dukan.

The event will address the State Bank of Pakistan’s (SBP) mandate for banks to extend supply chain financing digitally to SMEs.

The conference will kick off with an address by the chief guest, outlining SBP’s vision for enhancing digital supply chain finance.

Keynote speakers include Zafar Masud, Chairman of the Pakistan Banks’ Association (PBA) and President and CEO of the Bank of Punjab, who will discuss strategic measures for enhancing digital supply chain finance and SME growth.

Hamza W. Hashmi, founder and CEO of TerraBiz, emphasized the summit’s focus on the latest trends, challenges, and opportunities in digital SME lending and retail payment digitization (RAAST P2M). The event aims to offer practical solutions for implementing DSCF as mandated by the SBP.

Monis Rahman, Founder and CEO of Dukan, highlighted the “Digital SME Lending and Retail Payment Digitization” workshop, which will delve into specific strategies for these areas.

DigiBap Summit DSCF

