Gold prices lower

KARACHI: The local gold market on Friday saw a slump with the global bullion value falling close to $2400 an ounce, traders said.

After losing Rs3000, gold was dislodged from the all-time highs to Rs251, 000 per tola and Rs215,192 per 10 grams, down by Rs2572.

On the world market, bullion value receded by $55 to $2415 an ounce with silver standing at $29.25 an ounce, traders quoted.

The domestic silver prices declined by Rs50 and Rs43 to reach Rs2850 per tola and Rs2443.41 per 10 grams, respectively, traders added.

