Governor vows to facilitate traders

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider Khan has said that businessmen are the backbone of the country’s economy and the government is committed to facilitate the traders. He expressed these views during a meeting with the delegation of Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

The governor maintained that businessmen are making a positive contribution towards the country’s progress and prosperity.

He added that the business community was also contributing to the philanthropic and welfare work in the society. He said that the government is making every possible effort to solve the problems of business community.

