PTI urges SC to hear missing persons’ case

Recorder Report Published 20 Jul, 2024 05:34am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has urged the Supreme Court to promptly hear the case related to the recovery of missing persons and put a halt on the ongoing spate of the reign of “terror” in the country aimed at coercing PTI’s affiliates to switch loyalties.

In a statement, a PTI spokesperson said that the case regarding the recovery of missing persons be fixed for immediate hearing so as to ensure their earliest release in the light of a miscellaneous application filed in the apex court by renowned jurist Aitzaz Ahsan.

He stated that the undemocratic forces imposed on the country had taken extra-constitutional steps of enforced disappearances of citizens as a routine practice during the past two years.

The PTI spokesperson pointed out that the state machinery alarmingly intensified its brutal and fascist tactics, including forced disappearances, framing fabricated cases, forced divorces, and kidnapping for statements to crush the country’s largest political party and change the loyalties of its supporters.

He emphasised that there was no scope for enforced disappearances or extra-legal measures against citizens in a constitutionally and lawfully governed state, adding that the state machineries did not only target PTI officials of enforced disappearances and illegal actions but they subjected every citizen who exercised their constitutional right to freedom of expression.

The PTI spokesperson revealed that the gravity of the situation could be judged from the fact that PTI Central Media senior member Malik Rizwan Ahmad and Nauman Ahmed, PTI social media team senior member Atta-ul-Rehman, brothers of Azhar Mashwani and Dr Shahbaz Gill along others were still missing and no one knows about their whereabouts despite lapse of several days.

He said 4the unchecked and unbridled wave of fascism and barbarity was evident from the fact that PTI social media team members, Farid Malik and Mudassir Chaudhry were also abducted from their homes late at night by violating the sanctity of four walls.

