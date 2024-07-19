AGL 22.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.83 (-7.4%)
AIRLINK 103.99 Decreased By ▼ -7.11 (-6.4%)
BOP 5.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.25%)
CNERGY 3.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.03%)
DCL 8.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-5.09%)
DFML 39.10 Decreased By ▼ -3.15 (-7.46%)
DGKC 86.95 Decreased By ▼ -2.65 (-2.96%)
FCCL 22.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.87%)
FFBL 40.59 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-3.31%)
FFL 8.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.66%)
HUBC 153.50 Decreased By ▼ -8.70 (-5.36%)
HUMNL 10.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-6.17%)
KEL 4.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-4.81%)
KOSM 3.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-3.94%)
MLCF 37.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-3.72%)
NBP 49.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-3.16%)
OGDC 134.15 Decreased By ▼ -2.96 (-2.16%)
PAEL 26.15 Decreased By ▼ -2.40 (-8.41%)
PIBTL 6.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.88%)
PPL 116.79 Decreased By ▼ -6.01 (-4.89%)
PRL 23.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-3.09%)
PTC 12.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-6.11%)
SEARL 57.25 Decreased By ▼ -2.80 (-4.66%)
TELE 7.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.99%)
TOMCL 35.74 Decreased By ▼ -3.66 (-9.29%)
TPLP 8.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.97%)
TREET 15.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-3.21%)
TRG 56.40 Decreased By ▼ -3.60 (-6%)
UNITY 33.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-2.91%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.28%)
BR100 8,433 Decreased By -274.3 (-3.15%)
BR30 26,639 Decreased By -1159 (-4.17%)
KSE100 80,118 Decreased By -1722 (-2.1%)
KSE30 25,681 Decreased By -584.1 (-2.22%)
Jul 19, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

UAE markets close higher on strong corporate earnings

Reuters Published 19 Jul, 2024 06:26pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Stock exchanges in United Arab Emirates closed higher, as strong corporate earnings boosted investor sentiments.

Even though Dubai index was a little volatile in early session amid reports of IT outage disrupting airlines, banks and financial services across the globe.

Dubai’s main market settled 0.3% higher, extending gains to third straight session, elevated by a 1.9% jump in Emirates Central Cooling Systems Corporation, while blue-chip developer Emaar Properties added 0.5%.

Among gainers, Ajman Bank surged 3.3% after the firm reported 103% growth in second-quarter net profit to 108.1 million dirhams ($29.43 million).

Dubai’s largest lender Emirates NBD Bank was up 0.3% as the lender reported a 13% rise in second-quarter net profit on Thursday.

Abu Dhabi’s benchmark index edged up 0.1%, hitting over 2-months high, supported by a 1.5% rise in UAE’s third largest lender Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank after the lender posted a 20% hike in second-quarter net profit to 2.32 billion dirhams ($631.67 million) on Thursday.

Among the gainers, Abu Dhabi’s biggest developer Aldar Properties increased 1.6% and biggest utility firm Abu Dhabi National Energy Company jumped 2.8%.

Most Gulf markets gain on earnings, US rate-cut hopes

During the trading hours on Friday Abu Dhabi securities exchange (ADX) said that Global index provider FTSE Russell had identified a service disruption impacting all of its FTSE-managed indexes, including the ADX’s indexes.

The Dubai index notched up 1.9%, its 7th weekly gain, while Abu Dhabi index extended gains to 5th week with 1% weekly rise- LSEG data.

However, oil prices - a key contributor to Gulf’s economies - drifted lower as disappointing Chinese economic data and a lacklustre third plenum outcome has cast a shadow over the global mood.

Brent crude was down 0.3% to $84.88 a barrel by 1140 GMT.

Hong Kong Exchanges has added ADX And DFM As Recognised Stock Exchanges, allowing companies with primary listing on these two exchanges in UAE to apply for a secondary listing in Hong Kong.

===========================================
 ABU DHABI      rose 0.1% to 9,233 points
 DUBAI          was up 0.3% to 4,181 points
===========================================
Gulf markets Gulf stock markets Gulf Gulf stocks Gulf bourses

Comments

200 characters

UAE markets close higher on strong corporate earnings

Pakistan’s current account posts deficit of $681mn in FY24

ECP decides to implement Supreme Court’s order in reserved seats case

Pakistan is looking for external financing avenues: Aurangzeb

KSE-100 retreats, falls over 2% amid selling pressure

TLP ends Faizabad sit-in after reaching agreement with govt

Rupee marginally improves against US dollar

Global cyber outage grounds flights, disrupts businesses

Women’s T20 Asia Cup: India beat Pakistan by 7 wickets to register first win

PIA operations largely unaffected amid global cyber outage: official

Pakistan’s DG Khan Cement to establish subsidiary in US

Read more stories