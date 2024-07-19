UAE markets close higher on strong corporate earnings

Stock exchanges in United Arab Emirates closed higher, as strong corporate earnings boosted investor sentiments.

Even though Dubai index was a little volatile in early session amid reports of IT outage disrupting airlines, banks and financial services across the globe.

Dubai’s main market settled 0.3% higher, extending gains to third straight session, elevated by a 1.9% jump in Emirates Central Cooling Systems Corporation, while blue-chip developer Emaar Properties added 0.5%.

Among gainers, Ajman Bank surged 3.3% after the firm reported 103% growth in second-quarter net profit to 108.1 million dirhams ($29.43 million).

Dubai’s largest lender Emirates NBD Bank was up 0.3% as the lender reported a 13% rise in second-quarter net profit on Thursday.

Abu Dhabi’s benchmark index edged up 0.1%, hitting over 2-months high, supported by a 1.5% rise in UAE’s third largest lender Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank after the lender posted a 20% hike in second-quarter net profit to 2.32 billion dirhams ($631.67 million) on Thursday.

Among the gainers, Abu Dhabi’s biggest developer Aldar Properties increased 1.6% and biggest utility firm Abu Dhabi National Energy Company jumped 2.8%.

Most Gulf markets gain on earnings, US rate-cut hopes

During the trading hours on Friday Abu Dhabi securities exchange (ADX) said that Global index provider FTSE Russell had identified a service disruption impacting all of its FTSE-managed indexes, including the ADX’s indexes.

The Dubai index notched up 1.9%, its 7th weekly gain, while Abu Dhabi index extended gains to 5th week with 1% weekly rise- LSEG data.

However, oil prices - a key contributor to Gulf’s economies - drifted lower as disappointing Chinese economic data and a lacklustre third plenum outcome has cast a shadow over the global mood.

Brent crude was down 0.3% to $84.88 a barrel by 1140 GMT.

Hong Kong Exchanges has added ADX And DFM As Recognised Stock Exchanges, allowing companies with primary listing on these two exchanges in UAE to apply for a secondary listing in Hong Kong.

=========================================== ABU DHABI rose 0.1% to 9,233 points DUBAI was up 0.3% to 4,181 points ===========================================