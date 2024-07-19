Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

PM Shehbaz directs FBR to accelerate digitisation work

Read here for details.

SBP-held foreign exchange reserves increase $19mn, now stand at $9.42bn

Read here for details.

Constitution permits appointment of ad hoc judges: Law Minister

Read here for details.

Pakistan ‘highly likely’ to see change in govt before 2029 elections, warns Fitch Solutions’ BMI report

Read here for details.

SBP projected to bring down policy rate to 16% by 2024-end: Fitch Solutions’ BMI report

Read here for details.

Pakistan’s GDP growth to hit 3.2% in FY25, says Fitch Solutions’ BMI report

Read here for details.