Jul 18, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Pakistan ‘highly likely’ to see change in govt before 2029 elections, warns Fitch Solutions’ BMI report

  • However, it says PML-N will succeed in pushing through IMF-mandated reforms over coming 18 months
BR Web Desk Published 18 Jul, 2024 03:38pm

BMI, a Fitch Solutions company, has forecasted that Pakistan is “highly likely” to witness a change of government before the next parliamentary election scheduled for 2029.

“Pakistan’s next parliamentary election is scheduled for 2029. However, it is highly likely that the country will see a change of government before this date,” stated BMI in its Pakistan Country Risk Report for the fourth quarter of calendar year 2024.

“No Pakistani prime minister has ever completed a full five-year term in office,” it noted.

The report said political risk in Pakistan will remain highly elevated in 2024 and 2025.

Govt decides to ban Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf

“While allies of opposition leader Imran Khan won a plurality of seats in the February 2024 election, Pakistan’s establishment parties managed to form another coalition government.

“This administration, lacking popular support, faces the daunting challenge of managing an economy that is beginning to recover following the 2022/23 crisis and addressing fragile security concerns.

“Further protests by Khan’s supporters – many of whom believe that their party has been targeted by Pakistan’s establishment – are likely,” read the report.

BMI gave Pakistan a score 60.6 out of 100 on its Political Risk Index.

Pakistan received a score of 42.8 on the Governance sub-component of BMI Political Risk Index.

The report noted that the Pakistani government faces the daunting challenge of managing disputes between the more liberal urban centers and the more religious rural areas, between Punjab and the smaller provinces, and between landowners and the large rural populace.

BMI gave a score of 76.6 out of 100 to Pakistan on the Society sub-component of its Political Risk Index.

Security forces foil terrorist attack on Bannu Cantt

BMI said while the frequency and lethality of terrorist attacks in Pakistan has decreased significantly compared to a decade ago, militants still kill several hundred individuals annually.

“Attacks are concentrated in economically marginal areas, with relatively few targeting the larger cities.

“We believe tensions between Pakistan and India will remain elevated, though the deterrence provided by the two states’ nuclear arsenal means that an outbreak of war remains unlikely,” it said.

Pakistan received a 48.6 out of 100 on the Security sub-component of BMI’s Political Risk Index.

In its ‘Key View’, BMI also stated that despite several successful legal appeals, opposition leader Imran Khan will remain imprisoned for the foreseeable future.

“We expect that the PML(N)-led government will remain in power over the coming 18 months and will succeed in pushing through with IMF-mandated fiscal reforms.

“In the unlikely event that the government is replaced, the most likely alternative is a military-backed technocratic administration rather than fresh elections.”

Also read:

Terrorist attack Imran Khan armed forces Fitch Solutions pakistan elections BMI Pakistan political risk Pakistan’s establishment

Comments

200 characters
KU Jul 18, 2024 03:49pm
Track record of these primates shows they will create constitutional crises, n much anguish is in store for nation with worse economic conditions, at the cost of lives of nation n future of country.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
mustafa Jul 18, 2024 03:50pm
even PTI can't perform ... no one wants to talk about the real problems 1. population control 2. education 3. women right ... all they want is to push Pakistan toward extremism like AFG or IRAN .
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Zia Ullah Khan Jul 18, 2024 04:05pm
Fitch in a characteristically prudent wording told that Pakistan has become a banana republic and warned investors to stay away from this toxic country.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

Pakistan ‘highly likely’ to see change in govt before 2029 elections, warns Fitch Solutions’ BMI report

SBP projected to bring down policy rate to 16% by 2024-end: Fitch Solutions’ BMI report

Oil prices rise on bigger than expected drop in US crude stocks

Rupee sees marginal decline against US dollar

Stock market maintains upward trajectory, KSE-100 up over 650 points

Gold prices in Pakistan hit record high of Rs254,000 per tola

PPL commences oil & gas production from Punjab

Joe Biden tests positive for COVID, will self-isolate in Delaware

Bangladesh PM vows punishment as students mourn dead classmates

Wheat jumps 1%, rising for 2nd session on strong demand

Read more stories