Jul 18, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PM Shehbaz directs FBR to accelerate digitisation work

  • Premier says reforms in FBR can increase revenue
BR Web Desk Published July 18, 2024 Updated July 18, 2024 09:00pm

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Thursday directed the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to accelerate work on digitisation, Radio Pakistan reported.

During a meeting today on the FBR’s reforms and digitisation, the premier said 800 billion rupees worth of tax refund fraud had been uncovered in the last four months.

FBR reforms top priority, says minister

He said the tax refund system will be further improved. He said reforms in FBR can increase revenue.

The prime minister said the unnecessary delay in implementing several projects regarding the reforms in FBR is regrettable.

The meeting was briefed that 83,579 cases worth 3.2 trillion rupees are pending in various courts and tribunals regarding taxes. It was said that the sitting government had taken various steps to resolve the pending tax cases.

During the last four months, 63 cases worth 44 billion rupees were disposed of by various courts.

It was informed that 4.9 million people, who can afford to pay taxes, have been identified through the use of advanced technology.

PM Shehbaz pledges revenue target achievement via FBR reforms

The prime minister instructed to bring the wealthy and well-off people among these 4.9 million individuals to the tax net on a preferential basis and no additional burden should be put on the poor.

The meeting was further informed that 150,000 retailers have so far been registered with the traders-friendly mobile phone since April this year.

Shehbaz Sharif advised to continue consultation with the retailers to make this system more efficient. He instructed to increase the number of appellate tribunals to 100 for speedy decisions of the cases.

FBR restructuring plan: Major impediment to implementation seems to be bureaucracy itself

He also directed to enhancement the appellate tribunals to dispose of cases regarding customs. Besides, instructions were given to prepare a dashboard to assess the performance of appellate tribunals.

He advised to fully digitize the Fraud Detection and Investigation Department of the FBR.

He stressed the need to formulate a strategy for bringing all ongoing reform projects in FBR under a central system.

Federal Government FBR PM Shehbaz Sharif FBR reforms FBR collection target

Comments

200 characters

PM Shehbaz directs FBR to accelerate digitisation work

Pakistan’s GDP growth to hit 3.2% in FY25, says Fitch Solutions’ BMI report

Pakistan ‘highly likely’ to see change in govt before 2029 elections, warns Fitch Solutions’ BMI report

Oil prices steady on profit-taking ahead of US job data

SBP-held foreign exchange reserves increase $19mn, now stand at $9.42bn

Rupee sees marginal decline against US dollar

KSE-100 closes at fresh record high after 684-point gain

Israel bombards central Gaza as tanks advance deeper in Rafah

Bangladesh death toll rises to 16 in nationwide anti-quota protests

Gold prices in Pakistan hit record high of Rs254,000 per tola

Read more stories