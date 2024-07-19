AGL 24.79 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.24%)
AIRLINK 111.62 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.47%)
BOP 5.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.9%)
CNERGY 3.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.03%)
DCL 8.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 41.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.76%)
DGKC 90.50 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1%)
FCCL 22.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.22%)
FFBL 41.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-1.5%)
FFL 8.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1%)
HUBC 160.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.69 (-1.04%)
HUMNL 11.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.7%)
KEL 4.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.09%)
KOSM 4.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.23%)
MLCF 38.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.64%)
NBP 49.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-1.68%)
OGDC 136.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.66%)
PAEL 26.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-5.46%)
PIBTL 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.8%)
PPL 121.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-1.26%)
PRL 24.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.15%)
PTC 13.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-3.57%)
SEARL 59.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1%)
TELE 7.78 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.26%)
TOMCL 38.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.9%)
TPLP 8.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.68%)
TREET 15.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.3%)
TRG 58.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-2.25%)
UNITY 34.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.16%)
WTL 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.82%)
BR100 8,654 Decreased By -53.2 (-0.61%)
BR30 27,544 Decreased By -254.1 (-0.91%)
KSE100 81,288 Decreased By -552.3 (-0.67%)
KSE30 26,083 Decreased By -182.7 (-0.7%)
Jul 19, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-07-19

KP finalizes extensive monsoon plantation drive

Recorder Report Published July 19, 2024 Updated July 19, 2024 06:25am

PESHAWAR: The provincial government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has finalized an extensive monsoon plantation drive under its Green Growth Strategy for the province.

The strategy was finalized in meeting held here on Thursday with the Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) Home & Tribal Affairs Department, Abid Majeed, who also currently holds the additional charge of the Chief Secretary of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the chair. He issued directives to finalize arrangements for an extensive seasonal plantation drive across the province.

Besides, administrative secretaries to the Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Divisional Commissioners, Deputy Commissioners, and officials from the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police also attended the meeting.

The ACS Abid Majeed emphasized that all government departments and segments of society should be taken on board in the plantation drive. He instructed the concerned departments, divisional and district administrations, and the police to mobilize resources and take necessary steps for plantation in their respective jurisdictions. Digital tools, including apps and GPS, will be utilized for timely and accurate reporting and monitoring of plantation activities under the Green Growth Strategy.

The Green Growth Strategy includes an extensive plan to plant trees in schools, colleges, university campuses, judicial complexes, police station premises, industrial estates, and roadside green belts. Public participation will be encouraged and facilitated during the mass plantation drive.

The seasonal plantation drive, scheduled for July, August, and September this year, will focus on planting 35 type of forest, 26 type of ornamental, and seven type of fruit trees, with a priority on fruit tree plantation. The Forest Department will use 5.726 million seedlings in the drive. Other departments will utilize 1.010 million seedlings through their own programs.

The meeting was informed that 1.733 million seedlings will be distributed to farmers free of cost. A total of 0.469 million seedlings will be planted through mass planting events. 0.252 million seedlings will be planted through VDCs. Defense institutions will plant 1.191 million seedlings. A target of 0.346 million seedlings has been set for educational, religious, and other specified institutions. Additionally, planting, sowing, and dibbling will be carried out over an area of 64 acres in the Central Southern Region-I, Hazara Forest Region-II, and Malakand Forest Region-III. A total of 248,717 events will be organized for the plantation drive.

The ACS Home Abid Majeed reiterated the importance of this initiative and urged all stakeholders to actively participate to ensure its success, contributing to green growth in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

KP KP Government tree plantation drive plantation drive monsoon plantation drive

Comments

200 characters

KP finalizes extensive monsoon plantation drive

Buyback rate of net metering likely at average energy cost

Input goods for finished items: EFS users required to pay GST on supply: FBR

Recurrent budget: MoF unveils strategy for release of funds

Govt to borrow Rs3.97trn in Q1 FY24

Mobile phones localisation, export: PMPMA team takes up incentives, other issues with Aurangzeb

Oil prices set for second straight weekly decline

NA panel told: Rs40bn gas stolen from SNGPL’s, SSGC’s systems

SNGPL seeks PD’s help to deal with surplus RLNG

Baqar too turns down ad hoc SC judge appointment

Implementation of SC verdict: ECP fails to chart its course of action

Read more stories