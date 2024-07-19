AGL 24.95 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.89%)
AIRLINK 112.10 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (0.9%)
BOP 5.55 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
CNERGY 3.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.77%)
DCL 8.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.59%)
DFML 41.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.78%)
DGKC 90.50 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1%)
FCCL 22.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
FFBL 41.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.57%)
FFL 9.05 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
HUBC 161.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.43%)
HUMNL 11.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.26%)
KEL 4.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.05%)
KOSM 4.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.99%)
MLCF 38.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.39%)
NBP 49.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.58%)
OGDC 136.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.37%)
PAEL 27.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-3.08%)
PIBTL 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.8%)
PPL 121.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-0.66%)
PRL 23.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.65%)
PTC 13.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.04%)
SEARL 59.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.83%)
TELE 7.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.39%)
TOMCL 38.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-2.21%)
TPLP 8.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.57%)
TREET 16.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.93%)
TRG 58.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.92%)
UNITY 34.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.87%)
WTL 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.82%)
BR100 8,678 Decreased By -28.4 (-0.33%)
BR30 27,626 Decreased By -172.6 (-0.62%)
KSE100 81,596 Decreased By -244.3 (-0.3%)
KSE30 26,176 Decreased By -89.3 (-0.34%)
Jul 19, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-07-19

Asia rice: Rates ease as India likely to relax export curbs

Reuters Published 19 Jul, 2024 06:58am

BENGALURU/ MUMBAI/BANGKOK/HANOI: Indian rice export prices fell further this week on expectations that New Delhi might ease export restrictions following a record surge in stocks, while Thai rates dipped to an 8-month low on softer demand and increased supply. Top exporter India’s 5% broken parboiled variety was quoted at $537-$543 per ton this week, down from last week’s $539-$545 range.

“Buyers are delaying purchases due to ... higher freight rates and expectation that India might lift some restrictions on rice exports, which is expected to bring down prices globally,” said a Kakinada-based exporter in India’s Andhra Pradesh state.

India is likely to cut the floor price for basmati rice exports and replace the 20% export tax on parboiled rice with a fixed duty on overseas shipments, government sources said, as rice inventories in the country jumped a record high.

The country imposed various curbs on exports in 2023 and continued them in 2024 in an effort to keep local prices in check ahead of the general elections held in April-May.

In Thailand, prices for 5% broken rice were quoted at $570 per ton on Thursday, their lowest level since early November 2023, versus a range of $570-$575 last week. Demand been quiet this week, a Bangkok-based trader said, adding that new supply was coming and yields could be good this year due to good water.

Although there was a reduction in Philippine import tax there were no big orders from there and other regular customers such as Indonesia, another trader said, adding that markets were waiting for new supply next month.

Vietnam’s 5% broken rice rates were offered at $565-$570 per ton on Thursday, unchanged from last week, when prices were near one-year lows. “Activities were slow this week due to low supplies as rains have deteriorated quality of new rice,” a trader based in Mekong Delta said.

Rice asia rice Indian rice export prices Basmati rice exports

Comments

200 characters

Asia rice: Rates ease as India likely to relax export curbs

Input goods for finished items: EFS users required to pay GST on supply: FBR

Recurrent budget: MoF unveils strategy for release of funds

Govt to borrow Rs3.97trn in Q1 FY24

Buyback rate of net metering likely at average energy cost

PBC demands setting up of a ‘constitutional court’

Implementation of SC verdict: ECP fails to chart its course of action

Mobile phones localisation, export: PMPMA team takes up incentives, other issues with Aurangzeb

NA panel told: Rs40bn gas stolen from SNGPL’s, SSGC’s systems

SNGPL seeks PD’s help to deal with surplus RLNG

Baqar too turns down ad hoc SC judge appointment

Read more stories