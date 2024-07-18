Jul 18, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Canada FM to visit China this week: foreign ministry

AFP Published 18 Jul, 2024 01:01pm

BEIJING: Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly will visit China from Thursday to Saturday, Beijing’s foreign ministry said, as the countries seek to mend frayed ties.

Joly is visiting at the invitation of her Chinese counterpart Wang Yi, the ministry said in a statement.

The top Canadian diplomat has not travelled to China since taking over as foreign minister in 2021, but she did meet with Wang in February on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference.

Relations between Beijing and Ottawa have been tense in recent years.

The arrest of a senior Chinese telecom executive on a US warrant in Vancouver in December 2018 and Beijing’s retaliatory detention of two Canadians on espionage charges plunged relations into a deep freeze.

More recently, ties have been strained by allegations of Chinese interference in Canadian elections in 2019 and 2021.

China, Canada to maintain contact over ‘difficult’ relations, ministers say

A Canadian public inquiry is currently assessing those claims, which Beijing denies.

Last year, Joly expelled a Chinese diplomat accused of seeking to intimidate a Canadian opposition lawmaker who has been a vocal critic of the ruling Communist Party.

China Canada Melanie Joly Canada FM

Comments

200 characters

Canada FM to visit China this week: foreign ministry

Pakistan ‘highly likely’ to see change in govt before 2029 elections, warns Fitch Solutions’ BMI report

SBP projected to bring down policy rate to 16% by 2024-end: Fitch Solutions’ BMI report

Oil prices rise on bigger than expected drop in US crude stocks

Rupee sees marginal decline against US dollar

Stock market maintains upward trajectory, KSE-100 up over 650 points

Gold prices in Pakistan hit record high of Rs254,000 per tola

PPL commences oil & gas production from Punjab

Joe Biden tests positive for COVID, will self-isolate in Delaware

Bangladesh PM vows punishment as students mourn dead classmates

Wheat jumps 1%, rising for 2nd session on strong demand

Read more stories