BR100 8,635 No Change 0 (0%)
BR30 27,540 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE100 81,156 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE30 25,983 No Change 0 (0%)
Jul 18, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►

BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates July 17, 2024
BR Web Desk Published July 18, 2024 Updated July 18, 2024 08:35am

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • President, PM call for unity as nation observes Ashura amid strict security

Read here for details.

  • US urges Taliban to prevent use of Afghan soil for terrorist attacks

Read here for details.

  • Pakistan summons Taliban envoy after attack on military base

Read here for details.

  • Hezbollah to hit new areas in Israel if it keeps targeting civilians, Nasrallah says

Read here for details.

  • Gold soars to record as US rate-cut bets burnish appeal

Read here for details.

News briefing BR Refresher

Comments

200 characters

BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

Joe Biden tests positive for COVID, will self-isolate in Delaware

Bangladesh PM vows punishment as students mourn dead classmates

Pakistan summons Taliban envoy after attack on military base

US urges Taliban to prevent use of Afghan soil for terrorist attacks

President, PM call for unity as nation observes Ashura amid strict security

Hezbollah to hit new areas in Israel if it keeps targeting civilians, Nasrallah says

Iran rejects accusations implicating it in plot to kill Trump

Gold soars to record as US rate-cut bets burnish appeal

World Bank eyes first ‘drought’ bond in next 12-18 months

WEO update: IMF maintains growth rate projection at 3.5pc

Read more stories