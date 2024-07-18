Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

President, PM call for unity as nation observes Ashura amid strict security

Read here for details.

US urges Taliban to prevent use of Afghan soil for terrorist attacks

Read here for details.

Pakistan summons Taliban envoy after attack on military base

Read here for details.

Hezbollah to hit new areas in Israel if it keeps targeting civilians, Nasrallah says

Read here for details.

Gold soars to record as US rate-cut bets burnish appeal

Read here for details.