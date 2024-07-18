BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day
- Important updates July 17, 2024
Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.
Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:
- President, PM call for unity as nation observes Ashura amid strict security
Read here for details.
- US urges Taliban to prevent use of Afghan soil for terrorist attacks
Read here for details.
- Pakistan summons Taliban envoy after attack on military base
Read here for details.
- Hezbollah to hit new areas in Israel if it keeps targeting civilians, Nasrallah says
Read here for details.
- Gold soars to record as US rate-cut bets burnish appeal
Read here for details.
Comments