President, PM call for unity as nation observes Ashura amid strict security

Processions across various cities in Pakistan are being taken out to observe Yaum-e-Ashura to pay homage to Imam Husain, the grandson of Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH, and other martyrs of Karbala.

Pakistan Army troops and Civil Armed Forces (CAF) have been deployed to prevent any untoward incident and maintain the law and order situation.

In his message, President Asif Ali Zardari said that the martyrs of Karbala had given a lesson to the Muslim Ummah to remain steadfast in the face of all kinds of brutalities and raise their voice against all evils.

Zardari also stressed the need for unity and facing the forces of cruelty and evil with steadfastness while learning lessons from the incident of Karbala, Radio Pakistan reported.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also advised to draw inspiration from the values of fortitude and courage from the martyrs of Karbala and show perseverance in trials.

He too stressed to promote equality, tolerance, unity and discipline to deal the internal and external threats facing the country.

Meanwhile, in Karachi, the main procession will depart from Nishtar Park and conclude by reaching Hussainiya Iraniyan Imam Bargah.

Whereas, Lahore’s main procession will set out from Nisar Haveli in the Mohalla Chillah Bibian in the morning and culminate at the Karbala Ghamay Shah Imambargah.

Moreover, the main procession of Ashura in Islamabad will start from Imambargah Colonel Maqbool and end at Imambargah Qadeemi.