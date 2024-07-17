Ban on PTI: Coalition partners to be taken on board: Dar

LAHORE: Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar said on Tuesday that inflation rate has declined during the last four months and all economic indicators are positive.

“Pakistan is now on the path of development under the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif,” Dar said, adding: “Prudent policies and reforms will help improve and strengthen the country’s economic conditions”.

Talking to media here on Tuesday, Ishaq Dar expressed the confidence that Pakistan would soon emerge as economic power in the region.

Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar appointed as Deputy Prime Minister of Pakistan

Dar, who is also foreign minister, said that Pakistan is strengthening its diplomatic relations with foreign countries.

Responding to a question, Dar said the PTI is a foreign-funded party and it wants to create chaos in the country for vested interests. The government will not allow anyone to play with the country’s Constitution, he said, adding:

“May 9 incidents are absolutely unacceptable and cases will be handled according to the Constitution and law.”

Regarding banning the PTI, he said the coalition partners will be taken on board in this regard.

“Whatever happens will be in accordance with the law and Constitution,” he said, adding: “It is not acceptable to see anybody working against the country’s interests.”

To another query, Dar said, “The PML-N was not interested in coming into the power, but the country would have been defaulted if we did not come into the power.”

Earlier, Ishaq Dar accompanied by provincial ministers performed “Ghusl” of the shrine of renowned Sufi Saint Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh Ali Hajwary (RA) with rose water.

With this ceremony, the 981st annual Urs celebrations of Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh Ali Hajwary (RA) started on Tuesday. Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar along with Provincial Ministers and officers offered prayers for the country’s development, peace and prosperity.

