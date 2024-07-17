Bannu terror attack: CM Balochistan praises security forces

QUETTA: Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfaraz Bugti condemned the terrorist attacks on Bannu Cantonment and praised the security forces for thwarting it bravely.

In a statement issued here on Tuesday, the chief minister said that the security forces bravely confronted the terrorists, sending 10 of them to hell. He prayed for the elevation of martyred soldiers’ ranks in the life hereafter.

He expressed pride in the unparalleled sacrifices of security forces as saying the entire nation stands shoulder to shoulder with its security forces to completely eradicate the scourge of terrorism.