‘Matter of great concern’, says US State Dept on PTI ban

The US has said that Pakistan’s decision to ban former prime minister Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party “is a matter of great concern for it”.

In a press briefing, US State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller was asked about US’ response on the Pakistan government’s decision to ban PTI.

“We saw those public statements from the government. Our understanding is this is the beginning of what will be a complex political process.

But certainly banning a political concern is something – or a political party is something that would be of great concern to us,“ he replied.

His statement comes a day after the government announced its decision to ban PTI. In a presser on Friday, Federal Information Minister Atta Tarar said the government will file a case in this regard.

“PTI and Pakistan cannot co-exist,” Tarar.

“In view of the foreign funding case, May 9 riots, and the cipher episode as well as the resolution passed in the US, we believe that there is very credible evidence present to have the PTI banned,” he said.

Meanwhile, the US spokesperson also commented on the Supreme Court of Pakistan’s (SC) order to give the reserved seats back to PTI.

Miller said that the US is monitoring “any further decisions by the courts”.

So as we’ve said, we support the peaceful upholding of constitutional and democratic principles, including respect for human rights and freedom of expression. “

We support democratic processes and broader principles, including the rule of law and equal justice under the law, and as those internal processes continue to play out, we will monitor the – these decisions and further decision – any further decisions by the courts,“ he stated.

Last week, the SC declared PTI party eligible for seats reserved for women and minorities.

The decision, backed by eight judges, was announced by Justice Mansoor Ali Shah.

“The withdrawal of election symbol cannot disqualify a political party from elections. The PTI was and is a political party,” the court said.

The judgment further said that the withdrawal of an election symbol cannot disqualify a political party from participating in the elections.