Kundi for improving State Life health insurance programmes in KP

KARACHI: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi on Monday said that the health insurance programmes initiated by State Life Insurance Corporation of Pakistan must be improved in KP.

He said that the establishment of State Life Takaful Insurance Zone in Dera Ismail Khan was a welcome initiative and this initiative should also be expanded to other areas of the province so that more people of the province could benefit from it.

In a meeting with CEO of State Life Shoaib Javed Hussain at the State Life Principal Office on Monday, he said that the problems faced by the people regarding health insurance should also be resolved.

CEO Shoaib Javed Hussain said that the state Life taking steps to expand State Life Takaful Insurance to other areas of KP.