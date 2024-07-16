Jul 16, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Public holidays

Zaheer Abbasi Published 16 Jul, 2024 06:53am

ISLAMABAD: The government has declared 16th and 17th July, 2024 (Tuesday & Wednesday) as public holidays on the occasion of Ashura (9th & 10th Moharram).

A notification this effect issued by the Cabinet Division regarding declaration of Public Holidays on the occasion of Ashura.

In continuation of Cabinet Division’s circular dated 20th December, 2023 listing public and optional holidays for the year 2024, The Prime Minister has been pleased to declare 16th and 17th July, 2024 (Tuesday & Wednesday) as public holidays on the occasion of Ashura (9th & 10th Moharram 1446 AH).

