HCCI chief voices concern over domestic shut-off of gas connections

HYDERABAD: President Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders & Small Industry, Muhammad Farooq Shaikhani, has voiced serious concerns over the ongoing domestic shut-off of Sui Southern Gas connections, highlighting it as a major contributor to the increasing LPG gas cylinder accidents across the country. This issue has persisted for the past three years without any strategic planning or policy initiatives to lift the ban.

Shaikhani urged that under the 18th Amendment, Sindh holds the primary right to its natural gas resources. Citing Ogra data, he pointed out that Sindh possesses approximately 70% of Pakistan’s natural gas reserves and contributes 63% to the national production. Despite this significant contribution, the province is not receiving an adequate supply of gas to meet its needs. As a result, thousands of domestic consumers, including tea houses, tandoors, eateries, small hotels, and restaurants, are facing severe hardships. The reliance on alternative fuels like LPG and other cylinders has led to a rise in accidents, posing a growing threat to public safety.

Shaikhani called for immediate action to address the gas supply shortfall in Sindh, urging the relevant authorities to formulate and implement a comprehensive policy to ensure the province receives its fair share of natural gas resources, thereby mitigating the risk of further LPG-related accidents.

He further highlighted that gas leakages are a significant issue in Sindh, with the current distribution system proving ineffective. Approximately 12% to 15% of gas is wasted due to leakages and theft, exacerbating the supply problems. Urgent measures are needed to improve the situation and ensure an effective and reliable gas supply for the people of Sindh.

Shaikhani has proposed a new rate formula for LNG and local gas to address these gas-related challenges. This innovative tariff system aims to provide new gas connections for domestic consumers, offering a more secure and reliable energy source. He emphasized that this policy should be actively implemented as an alternative to Sui Southern Gas, which will not only conserve the country’s natural gas reserves but also ensure a continuous Gas supply for both commercial and domestic consumers.

