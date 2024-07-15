AGL 23.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-2.22%)
Qaiser claims PTI MNA ‘abducted’

NNI Published 15 Jul, 2024 06:25am

ISLAMABAD: Former National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser Sunday claimed that Amir Sultan, a member of the national assembly (MNA) from Jhang, was kidnapped last night.

Asad Qaiser expressed grave concerns over the escalating confrontations following recent judicial decisions, suggesting that the government is turning towards conflict. He accused those in power of using force to implement their decisions.

Qaiser claimed that there is pressure on the party workers to switch their allegiances, implying that coercion is being employed to alter political loyalties.

The PTI leader said that there are growing unrest and rebellion against certain decisions of the establishments, stressing that if the country is not governed according to the law and the constitution, its integrity will be at risk.

He questioned the direction in which Pakistan is heading and warned against exposing the nation to potential dangers.

Despite these challenges, he affirmed PTI’s commitment to upholding the rule of law and continuing their struggle for constitutional governance.

“As a member of PTI, I want to assure everyone that our struggle will continue. PTI will not retract from its stance. Our MNAs should have the right to make decisions that reflect the aspirations of the people.”

Asad Qaiser also appealed to the Supreme Court, urging them to expedite the decision on Form 45 and 47, which are pivotal in determining the legitimacy of the elections.

He accused the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) of playing a crucial role in the alleged fraudulent elections and called for his resignation following the Supreme Court’s verdict.

He also urged Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur to pursue a judicial commission inquiry against the CEC.

Qaiser emphasized the need for judicial intervention to address the alleged electoral misconduct and ensure transparency in the democratic process.

Asad Qaiser PTI Jhang PTI MNA Amir Sultan

