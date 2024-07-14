WCL 2024 final: netizens react as India Champions beat Pakistan to win trophy

The India Champions won the inaugural World Championship of Legends, defeating Pakistan Champions by 5 wickets on Saturday, at the Edgbaston, Birmingham.

Pakistan’s captain, Younis Khan, won the toss and elected to bat first, setting a respectable total of 156/6 in their 20 overs.

No Pakistani batter barring Shoaib Malik (41), Kamran Akmal (24), and Sohaib Maqsood (21) could touch the 20-run mark. Pakistan could have been restricted for a lot less, but Sohail Tanvir’s 9-ball 19 dragged them to 156//6.

In response, India successfully chased down the target in 19.1 overs, securing a comfortable five-wicket win. Ambati Rayudu was the standout performer for India, scoring a brilliant 50 runs off just 30 balls.

Pakistan Champions qualify for WCL 2024 final after beating West Indies by 20 runs

Here is how social media users reacted to the team’s loss.

Former Pakistan Test bowler Tanvir Ahmed said, the Pakistan Champions had some of the fittest and current players in the squad, yet they failed in the final against India.

Meanwhile, an X user Ahtasham Riaz held Shoaib Malik responsible for the defeat, saying he batted with a “poor strike rate” and dropped a crucial catch while fielding.

Another user, apparently a Babar Azam fan, tried to link Pakistan Champions loss with the national team’s humiliating defeat against the USA and India at the T20 World Cup.