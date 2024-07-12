Pakistan Champions qualify for WCL 2024 final after beating West Indies by 20 runs

Pakistan Champions on Friday became the first team to qualify for the World Championship of Legends (WCL) final after beating West Indies Champions by 20 runs.

They will face the winner of the game between Australia Champions vs India Champions that takes place on Saturday in Birmingham.

Batting first after being put into bat, Pakistan Champions lost early wickets, with in-form Sharjeel Khan and Shoaib Malik getting out for a duck.

Skipper Younis Khan (65), and Kamran Akmal (46) kept the scoreboard ticking. But the two got out in the middle overs, leaving Pakistan reeling at 134/7 in the 16th over.

That was when Aamer Yamin (40 off 18) and Sohail Tanvir (33 off 17) launched a counterattack, taking Pakistan to 198 in the given 20 overs.

West Indies looked promising in their chase, with openers Chris Gayle and Dwayne Smith scoring 22, and 26, respectively, but lost quick wickets in the middle to lose the plot.

Ashley Nurse (36) and Rayad Emrit (29) kept West Indies in the hunt but failed to take their team over the line as they were all out for 178 in 19.5 overs.

For Pakistan, Sohail Tanvir took four wickets for 22 runs.