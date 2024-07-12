AGL 23.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-2.22%)
AIRLINK 103.60 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.58%)
BOP 5.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.88%)
CNERGY 3.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.76%)
DCL 8.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.65%)
DFML 41.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-3%)
DGKC 88.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.67%)
FCCL 22.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 40.88 Increased By ▲ 2.68 (7.02%)
FFL 8.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.65%)
HUBC 160.49 Decreased By ▼ -3.21 (-1.96%)
HUMNL 11.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.88%)
KEL 4.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.62%)
KOSM 4.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.97%)
MLCF 38.60 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.49%)
NBP 53.60 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.42%)
OGDC 130.60 Decreased By ▼ -2.29 (-1.72%)
PAEL 25.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.13%)
PIBTL 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.04%)
PPL 118.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.5%)
PRL 23.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.64%)
PTC 12.92 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.22%)
SEARL 59.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.82%)
TELE 7.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.8%)
TOMCL 34.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.46%)
TPLP 8.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.47%)
TREET 15.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.63%)
TRG 55.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.95 (-3.37%)
UNITY 34.95 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.17%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.64%)
BR100 8,536 Decreased By -8.5 (-0.1%)
BR30 27,187 Decreased By -204 (-0.74%)
KSE100 79,944 Decreased By -48.3 (-0.06%)
KSE30 25,500 Decreased By -43.9 (-0.17%)
Sports

Pakistan Champions qualify for WCL 2024 final after beating West Indies by 20 runs

BR Web Desk Published July 12, 2024 Updated July 12, 2024 09:37pm

Pakistan Champions on Friday became the first team to qualify for the World Championship of Legends (WCL) final after beating West Indies Champions by 20 runs.

They will face the winner of the game between Australia Champions vs India Champions that takes place on Saturday in Birmingham.

Batting first after being put into bat, Pakistan Champions lost early wickets, with in-form Sharjeel Khan and Shoaib Malik getting out for a duck.

Skipper Younis Khan (65), and Kamran Akmal (46) kept the scoreboard ticking. But the two got out in the middle overs, leaving Pakistan reeling at 134/7 in the 16th over.

That was when Aamer Yamin (40 off 18) and Sohail Tanvir (33 off 17) launched a counterattack, taking Pakistan to 198 in the given 20 overs.

West Indies looked promising in their chase, with openers Chris Gayle and Dwayne Smith scoring 22, and 26, respectively, but lost quick wickets in the middle to lose the plot.

Ashley Nurse (36) and Rayad Emrit (29) kept West Indies in the hunt but failed to take their team over the line as they were all out for 178 in 19.5 overs.

For Pakistan, Sohail Tanvir took four wickets for 22 runs.

