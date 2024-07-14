AGL 23.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-2.22%)
AIRLINK 103.60 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.58%)
BOP 5.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.88%)
CNERGY 3.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.76%)
DCL 8.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.65%)
DFML 41.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-3%)
DGKC 88.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.67%)
FCCL 22.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 40.88 Increased By ▲ 2.68 (7.02%)
FFL 8.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.65%)
HUBC 160.49 Decreased By ▼ -3.21 (-1.96%)
HUMNL 11.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.88%)
KEL 4.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.62%)
KOSM 4.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.97%)
MLCF 38.60 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.49%)
NBP 53.60 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.42%)
OGDC 130.60 Decreased By ▼ -2.29 (-1.72%)
PAEL 25.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.13%)
PIBTL 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.04%)
PPL 118.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.5%)
PRL 23.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.64%)
PTC 12.92 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.22%)
SEARL 59.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.82%)
TELE 7.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.8%)
TOMCL 34.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.46%)
TPLP 8.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.47%)
TREET 15.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.63%)
TRG 55.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.95 (-3.37%)
UNITY 34.95 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.17%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.64%)
BR100 8,536 Decreased By -8.5 (-0.1%)
BR30 27,187 Decreased By -204 (-0.74%)
KSE100 79,944 Decreased By -48.3 (-0.06%)
KSE30 25,500 Decreased By -43.9 (-0.17%)
Jul 14, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Records that fell at Euro 2024

AFP Published 14 Jul, 2024 01:21pm

BERLIN: Ahead of Sunday’s final between Spain and England, AFP Sport looks back at some of the records that fell over the last month at Euro 2024:

Lamine Yamal: Youngest player and scorer

Spain teenage sensation Lamine Yamal made history in his country’s opening game against Croatia by becoming the youngest player ever to appear in a European Championship game at the age of 16 years and 338 days.

In doing so he beat the previous record held by beat Poland’s Kacper Kozlowski, who was 17 years and 246 days old when he appeared at Euro 2020.

Yamal, of Barcelona, then claimed another piece of history by becoming the youngest player ever to score a goal at the Euros in Spain’s 2-1 semi-final win against France, at the age of 16 years and 362 days.

Pepe the oldest player

At the other end of the scale, Portugal defender Pepe claimed the record for the oldest player ever at a European Championship when he took to the field in his team’s opening game against the Czech Republic at the age of 41.

He was 41 years and 130 days old by the time he appeared in the quarter-final against France – an age at which almost every footballer has long since retired.

The Porto centre-back passed the previous mark set by Hungary goalkeeper Gabor Kiraly, who was 40 years and 86 days old when he played against Belgium at Euro 2016.

Modric the oldest scorer

Luka Modric became the tournament’s oldest goalscorer when he netted in Croatia’s final game, a 1-1 draw against Italy.

Modric was 38 years and 289 days old, breaking the record set by Austrian Ivica Vastic in 2008 by 32 days.

Spain and England set for Euro 2024 final showdown

Croatia were eliminated in the group stage, meaning that game is set to also go down as Modric’s last ever at the tournament.

Ronaldo’s sixth Euros

At 39, Cristiano Ronaldo had been hoping to claim the oldest goalscorer record for himself, but he failed to add to his all-time tournament best tally of 14 goals on Portugal’s run to the quarter-finals, notably missing a penalty against Slovenia in the last 16.

Ronaldo did, however, claim other records. Having first appeared at the tournament in 2004, Ronaldo competed at an unprecedented sixth European Championship in Germany, and has now made a total of 30 appearances, at least seven more than any other player.

The fastest goal for Bajrami

Albania’s Nedim Bajrami netted the fastest ever goal at a European Championship when he put his side ahead after just 23 seconds in their opening game against Italy.

Bajrami pulverised the previous Euros record for the quickest goal of 67 seconds by Dmitri Kirichenko of Russia against Greece in 2004.

However, his team went on to lose the game 2-1.

Merih Demiral of Turkey later scored the second-fastest goal by finding the net against Austria in the round of 16 after just 57 seconds.

Cristiano Ronaldo Russia SPAIN VS ENGLAND FINAL

Comments

200 characters

Records that fell at Euro 2024

World leaders condemn shooting at Trump rally, denounce political violence

US President Joe Biden condemns ‘sick’ Trump shooting, campaign suspends ads

‘Shocking development’: PM Shehbaz condemns assassination attempt on Trump

SLA on 37-month EFF: $7bn new loan deal reached with IMF

Gaza officials say 90 Palestinians killed as Israel targets Hamas military chief

NHP to figure atop CCI agenda on 22nd

IMF loan: Swallowed a bitter pill for economic security, says PM

Revenue generation: PM asks FBR to redouble efforts

NAB ‘arrests’ IK, wife in new Toshakhana case

Bushra, IK acquitted in Iddat case

Read more stories