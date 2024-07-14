EU chief von der Leyen ‘deeply shocked’ by shooting at Trump rally

BRUSSELS: EU chief Ursula von der Leyen said on Sunday she was “deeply shocked” by the shooting at rally by Donald Trump in which the former US president was wounded and a bystander killed.

“I am deeply shocked by the shooting that took place during former President Trump’s campaign rally,” the European Commission president said on X, formerly Twitter.

Suspected shooter was male, Pennsylvania state police says

“I wish Donald Trump a speedy recovery and offer my condolences to the family of the innocent victim. Political violence has no place in a democracy,” she said.