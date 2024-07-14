AGL 23.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-2.22%)
World

Suspected shooter was male, Pennsylvania state police says

Reuters Published 14 Jul, 2024 10:24am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

WASHINGTON: The suspected shooter at the rally of Donald Trump on Saturday was male, the Pennsylvania State Police said at a press briefing early Sunday.

The suspect, who is deceased, was not identified at the briefing, which was held at Butler, Pennsylvania, close to the site of the rally on Saturday.

Meta lifts restrictions on Trump’s Facebook and Instagram accounts

The three rally attendees who were shot are adult males, George Bivens, deputy commissioner of operations for the Pennsylvania State Police, said at the briefing.

One of the victims has died.

Donald Trump Pennsylvania Suspected shooter

