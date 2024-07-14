Plea of housing society: Tribunal upholds CCP findings

ISLAMABAD: The Competition Appellate Tribunal upheld findings of the Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) in the appeal filed by M/s NFC Employees Cooperative Housing Society.

In 2016, the residents of the society complained to the CCP that they were being deprived of choice in terms of cable television. They were forced to subscribe to the sole cable television network provider; i.e., MC Networks.

The Commission’s order imposed a penalty of Rs1 million on the NFC Employees Co-operative Housing Society Limited for granting exclusivity to a cable service provider and restricting residents’ choices, thereby violating Section 4(2)(a), 4(2)(b) and 4(2)(d) read with Section 4(1) of the Competition Act, 2010.

The Competition Appellate Tribunal reduced the penalty to Rs500,000, keeping in view the compliance oriented approach of NFC Employees Cooperative Housing Society.

