AGL 23.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-2.22%)
AIRLINK 103.60 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.58%)
BOP 5.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.88%)
CNERGY 3.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.76%)
DCL 8.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.65%)
DFML 41.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-3%)
DGKC 88.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.67%)
FCCL 22.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 40.88 Increased By ▲ 2.68 (7.02%)
FFL 8.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.65%)
HUBC 160.49 Decreased By ▼ -3.21 (-1.96%)
HUMNL 11.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.88%)
KEL 4.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.62%)
KOSM 4.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.97%)
MLCF 38.60 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.49%)
NBP 53.60 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.42%)
OGDC 130.60 Decreased By ▼ -2.29 (-1.72%)
PAEL 25.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.13%)
PIBTL 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.04%)
PPL 118.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.5%)
PRL 23.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.64%)
PTC 12.92 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.22%)
SEARL 59.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.82%)
TELE 7.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.8%)
TOMCL 34.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.46%)
TPLP 8.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.47%)
TREET 15.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.63%)
TRG 55.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.95 (-3.37%)
UNITY 34.95 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.17%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.64%)
BR100 8,536 Decreased By -8.5 (-0.1%)
BR30 27,187 Decreased By -204 (-0.74%)
KSE100 79,944 Decreased By -48.3 (-0.06%)
KSE30 25,500 Decreased By -43.9 (-0.17%)
Jul 14, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-07-14

Plea of housing society: Tribunal upholds CCP findings

Recorder Report Published 14 Jul, 2024 02:55am

ISLAMABAD: The Competition Appellate Tribunal upheld findings of the Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) in the appeal filed by M/s NFC Employees Cooperative Housing Society.

In 2016, the residents of the society complained to the CCP that they were being deprived of choice in terms of cable television. They were forced to subscribe to the sole cable television network provider; i.e., MC Networks.

The Commission’s order imposed a penalty of Rs1 million on the NFC Employees Co-operative Housing Society Limited for granting exclusivity to a cable service provider and restricting residents’ choices, thereby violating Section 4(2)(a), 4(2)(b) and 4(2)(d) read with Section 4(1) of the Competition Act, 2010.

The Competition Appellate Tribunal reduced the penalty to Rs500,000, keeping in view the compliance oriented approach of NFC Employees Cooperative Housing Society.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Competition Commission of Pakistan CCP NFC Employees Co operative Housing Society

Comments

200 characters

Plea of housing society: Tribunal upholds CCP findings

NHP to figure atop CCI agenda on 22nd

IMF loan: Swallowed a bitter pill for economic security, says PM

Revenue generation: PM asks FBR to redouble efforts

NAB ‘arrests’ IK, wife in new Toshakhana case

Bushra, IK acquitted in Iddat case

IK sees SC verdict as ‘positive development’

Pakistan reaffirms commitment to Gaza help

Flour millers call off strike for 10 days

FBR amends ST Act to harmonise it with IT law

Cement dealers announce strike against WHT

Read more stories