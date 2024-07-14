Prices of essential kitchen items show upward trend

ISLAMABAD: The prices of majority of essential kitchen items witnessed an upward trend during the week past as compared to the previous week, revealed a survey carried out by Business Recorder here on Saturday.

Traders and wholesalers in different markets of the twin cities told Business Recorder that an increase was observed in the prices of some kitchen items including chicken, pulse gram, milk fresh, masoor, curd, sugar, rice and vegetable ghee during the last week as compared to the preceding week.

The survey observed reduction in tomatoes, banana, onions, potatoes and eggs.

Chicken prices went up from Rs11,700 to Rs12,200 per 40kg in the wholesale market which in retail is being sold at Rs360 per kg against Rs325 per kg and chicken meat is available at Rs590 per kg against Rs550, egg price witnessed a slight decline and was available at Rs6,700 per carton of 30 dozens which in retail is being sold at Rs240 per dozen during the week as compared to Rs 250 per dozen in the previous week.

Mutton and beef prices also went up as normal quality mutton is available at Rs2,150 per kg against Rs2,100 per kg, normal quality boneless beef price went up from Rs1,250 per kg to Rs1,300 per kg.

Wheat flour price remained stable at Rs1,480 per 15kg bag in the wholesale market, which in retail is being sold at Rs1,520 per 15kg bag, normal quality wheat flour bag is being sold at Rs1,450 per 15kg bag in the wholesale market, which in retail is being sold at Rs1,480. Sugar was available at Rs7,250 against Rs7,200 per 50kg bag, while in retail, sugar is being sold at Rs152 per kg.

Tea prices witnessed no change as Lipton Yellow Label is available at Rs2,200 per 900grams pack and Islamabad Tea is available at Rs1,800 per kg.

Rice prices witnessed an increase as in the wholesale market as the best quality basmati rice price went up from Rs11,800 to Rs12,000 per 40kg bag, which in retail is being sold at Rs340 against Rs320 per kg, normal quality Basmati price went up from Rs9,500 to Rs9,600 per 40kg bag, which in retail is being sold at Rs275 against Rs270 per kg, and broken Basmati price went up from Rs8,000 to Rs8,050 per 40kg bag, which in retail is being sold at Rs225 against Rs220 per kg.

Ghee/cooking oil prices witnessed an increase as B-grade ghee/oil price went up from Rs5,800 to Rs5,900 per carton of 16 packs in the wholesale market, which in retail is being sold in the range of Rs360-370 per pack, while good quality cooking oil/ghee brands are available at Rs2,500 per 5kg tin and cooking oil at Rs2,550 per 5-litre bottle.

Pulses prices witnessed an increase as best quality maash is available at Rs550 per kg against Rs540, gram pulse retail price witnessed an increase of Rs10 as it went up from Rs330 to Rs340 per kg, whole gram pulse from Rs330 to Rs340 per kg, various varieties of bean lentils are available in the range of Rs370-580 per kg, moong price went up from Rs300 to Rs305 per kg, and masoor price went up from Rs300 to Rs305 per kg.

Packed milk prices recorded a significant increase as the price of small pack of Milk Pak went up from Rs75 per pack to Rs95, litre pack price from Rs270 to Rs370 per litre pack. The suppliers of fresh milk are also all set to increase milk price from Rs240 per kg to Rs250 per kg and yoghurt price from Rs260 per kg to Rs280 per kg.

Potato prices declined from Rs275-375 per 5kg in the wholesale market to Rs 270-360, which in retail are being sold between Rs60-80 per kg, tomato prices went down from Rs800-900 per 5kg to Rs700-750 per 5kg in the wholesale market, which in retail are being sold in the range of Rs130-150 per kg against Rs130-190 per kg, and onion price went down from Rs275-450 to Rs270-400 per 5kg, which in retail are being sold in the range of Rs70-100 against Rs75-110 per kg.

Fruit prices witnessed a mixed trend as Iranian Kala Kilo apple price is stable at Rs300-350, white apples are available in the range of Rs110-200 per kg against Rs110-180 per kg. Bananas price went down from stable Rs100-250 to Rs80-220 per dozen; various varieties of melons are available in the range of Rs45-120 against Rs40-100 per kg. Various varieties of peaches are being sold in the range of Rs150-300 per kg against Rs160-320 per kg.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024