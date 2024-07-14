Higher production, imports boost US sugar supply

NEW YORK: Higher import volumes and increased local production of sugar has elevated the projected level of US sugar supply for the 2024/25 season (Oct-Sept), the US Agriculture Department (USDA) said in a report on Friday.

The USDA increased the projected supply in the domestic market by nearly 250,000 short tons (ST) for a total supply of 14.25 million ST, which will result in a higher stocks-to-use rate of 13.5% from 11.5% estimated in June.

Beet sugar production increased to 5.23 million ST from 5.11 million ST in June, the USDA said, citing a larger harvested area and higher yields following early planting this year.

The department said high-tier imports, subject to the highest tariff on that trade, rose to more than 1 million ST in the previous season, boosting the beginning stocks of the new season (2024/25).

With the changes, the country would likely need less imports in the new season to meet expected demand of 12.55 million ST.