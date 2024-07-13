Khawaja Asif says govt to decide on Monday whether to challenge reserved seats decision

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif said on Saturday that the government will decide on Monday whether to challenge the Supreme Court’s decision regarding reserved seats, Aaj News reported.

“It will be decided in Parliament whether to challenge the Supreme Court’s decision or not,” he told reporters.

Court acquits Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi in Iddat case, orders release

“The government will consult its allies on the matter,” he added.

The PML-N leader said that the court’s decision was akin to rewriting the Constitution.

“Rewriting of the constitution is the prerogative of legislature, not judiciary,” he said.

An Islamabad district and sessions court accepted on Saturday appeals filed by former prime minister Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi against their conviction in the Iddat case.

An Islamabad court had sentenced the couple to seven years in jail and imposed a Rs500,000 fine each.

Additional district and sessions judge Afzal Majoka announced the reserved judgment today.

Iddat case: court adjourns hearing till today

The judge said, “If they are not wanted in any other case, then PTI founder Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi should be released [from jail] immediately.”

Reacting to today’s development, Senator Faisal Vawda said the Iddat case was flawed. However, he added that Imran Khan is unlikely to get out of jail even after his acquittal in the case.

“He has to go through more processes and legal hurdles before he becomes a free man,” he said.