AGL 23.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-2.22%)
AIRLINK 103.60 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.58%)
BOP 5.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.88%)
CNERGY 3.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.76%)
DCL 8.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.65%)
DFML 41.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-3%)
DGKC 88.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.67%)
FCCL 22.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 40.88 Increased By ▲ 2.68 (7.02%)
FFL 8.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.65%)
HUBC 160.49 Decreased By ▼ -3.21 (-1.96%)
HUMNL 11.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.88%)
KEL 4.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.62%)
KOSM 4.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.97%)
MLCF 38.60 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.49%)
NBP 53.60 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.42%)
OGDC 130.60 Decreased By ▼ -2.29 (-1.72%)
PAEL 25.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.13%)
PIBTL 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.04%)
PPL 118.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.5%)
PRL 23.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.64%)
PTC 12.92 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.22%)
SEARL 59.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.82%)
TELE 7.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.8%)
TOMCL 34.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.46%)
TPLP 8.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.47%)
TREET 15.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.63%)
TRG 55.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.95 (-3.37%)
UNITY 34.95 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.17%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.64%)
BR100 8,536 Decreased By -8.5 (-0.1%)
BR30 27,187 Decreased By -204 (-0.74%)
KSE100 79,944 Decreased By -48.3 (-0.06%)
KSE30 25,500 Decreased By -43.9 (-0.17%)
Jul 13, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Khawaja Asif says govt to decide on Monday whether to challenge reserved seats decision

  • Defence minister says rewriting the constitution is the prerogative of the legislature, not the judiciary
BR Web Desk Published July 13, 2024 Updated July 13, 2024 07:59pm

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif said on Saturday that the government will decide on Monday whether to challenge the Supreme Court’s decision regarding reserved seats, Aaj News reported.

“It will be decided in Parliament whether to challenge the Supreme Court’s decision or not,” he told reporters.

Court acquits Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi in Iddat case, orders release

“The government will consult its allies on the matter,” he added.

The PML-N leader said that the court’s decision was akin to rewriting the Constitution.

“Rewriting of the constitution is the prerogative of legislature, not judiciary,” he said.

An Islamabad district and sessions court accepted on Saturday appeals filed by former prime minister Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi against their conviction in the Iddat case.

An Islamabad court had sentenced the couple to seven years in jail and imposed a Rs500,000 fine each.

Additional district and sessions judge Afzal Majoka announced the reserved judgment today.

Iddat case: court adjourns hearing till today

The judge said, “If they are not wanted in any other case, then PTI founder Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi should be released [from jail] immediately.”

Reacting to today’s development, Senator Faisal Vawda said the Iddat case was flawed. However, he added that Imran Khan is unlikely to get out of jail even after his acquittal in the case.

“He has to go through more processes and legal hurdles before he becomes a free man,” he said.

Supreme Court Parliament House PM Shehbaz Sharif SIC reserved seats

Comments

200 characters

Khawaja Asif says govt to decide on Monday whether to challenge reserved seats decision

Taxing Pakistan’s agriculture sector: IMF push ‘a move in the right direction’

IMF, Pakistan reach staff-level agreement on $7bn Extended Fund Facility

Now is the time to act speedily, says PM Shehbaz after IMF agreement

Hamas-run Gaza health ministry says 71 dead in camp strike

Kremlin warns US missile deployment could make European capitals Russian targets

FBR fails to achieve Rs9.4trn collection target

Iran president-elect ready for ‘constructive dialogue’ with Europe

Gold price per tola increases Rs400 in Pakistan

Wedding party resumes for son of Asia’s richest man

Read more stories