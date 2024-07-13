Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

Win for PTI as SC declares party eligible for reserved seats

Read here for details.

Indus Motor temporarily halts production citing inventory shortage

Read here for details.

IMF reaches agreement with Pakistan for $7 billion extended fund facility

Read here for details.

FBR fails to achieve Rs9.4trn collection target

Read here for details.

PASSCO privatisation: PM for preparing action plan

Read here for details.

Privatisation of 3 electricity distribution cos: Appointment of financial advisor this year

Read here for details.