President Qatar S&T Park meets IT minister

ISLAMABAD: President Qatar Science and Technology Park Dr Jack Lau called on Minister of State for IT and Telecommunication Shaza Fatima Khawaja in her office on Friday, said a press release.

Matters of mutual interest and regarding startup ecosystem and innovation were discussed in the meeting.

Dr Jack Lau briefed Khawaja about Qatar Science and Technology Park. He said that slightly large companies from Pakistan are encouraged to establish a strong physical presence in Qatar, as it would facilitate their expansion and provide them with a strategic base in the Middle East.

He urged Pakistani entrepreneurs to come and work on cutting-edge foundational technologies in Qatar, saying that these opportunities are being provided by several unicorns that are setting up operations in Qatar.

