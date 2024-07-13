Indonesian CG praises products being manufactured in Karachi

KARACHI: Consul General of Indonesia Dr. June Kuncoro Hadiningrat, while highly appreciating a wide range of products being manufactured in Karachi, underscored the need to diversify Pakistan’s exports to Indonesia with a view to effectively deal with the trade imbalance between the two countries.

Speaking at a farewell reception hosted by Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI), he said that excellent quality leather goods, surgical and several other products can also be exported to Indonesia. “Indonesian delegations, during their visits to Pakistan from time to time, prefer to carry out most of their shopping in Karachi as this city offers very good quality products.”

Chairman Businessmen Group Zubair Motiwala, Senior Vice President KCCI, Altaf A. Ghaffar, Vice President KCCI Tanveer Ahmed Barry, Chairman Diplomatic Missions & Embassies Liaison Subcommittee Farooq Afzal, Former Presidents Majyd Aziz, Abdullah Zaki, Tariq Yousuf and Muhammad Idrees along with KCCI Managing Committee Members and officials from Indonesian Consulate were also present on the occasion.

While referring to concerns expressed over trade imbalance, Indonesian CG said that during his tenure, a lot of efforts were made to encourage Pakistani exports to Indonesia and it was really heartening to see that Pakistani rice was successfully exported to Indonesia last year and this year also. “To further improve trade ties between the two brotherly countries, I always encouraged maximum number of Indonesian delegations to visit Pakistan”, he added while appreciating Zubair Motiwala for arranging Single Country exhibition in Jakarta.

Dr. June further said that last three years of his service as Indonesian Consul General in Karachi were really rewarding thanks to full support and cooperation extended by Karachi Chamber in bringing the business communities of both countries closer to each other. “I would like to express my heartfelt appreciation and gratitude to business community, especially KCCI, which is one of the historical Chamber of Commerce.”

Speaking on the occasion, Chairman BMG Zubair Motiwala said, “We had a very good time with Dr. June who has become a good friend of Karachi’s business community as throughout his tenure, Dr. June was just a call away to fully facilitate us in dealing with visa, travel and trade-related issues”.

While referring to quota restrictions on Pakistani exports to Indonesia, he requested Dr. June to look into the possibility of getting these quota restrictions removed on his return to Jakarta which would actually result in enhancing the exports of Pakistan to Indonesia. He noted that Pakistan’s export to Indonesia stood at meager US$125 million whereas goods worth US$3.2 billion were being imported from Indonesia which needs special attention so that Pakistan’s exports could also be enhanced to a reasonable level for efficiently dealing with the issue of trade imbalance.

Keeping in view the strong ties between KCCI and Indonesian Consulate, Zubair Motiwala also requested Dr. June to convey KCCI’s message to his successor that after taking over the assignment in Karachi, the newly appointed Indonesian CG should hold his first meeting with Karachi Chamber. “We wish best of luck and success to Dr. June for all his future endeavors.”

