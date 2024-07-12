AGL 22.71 Decreased By ▼ -1.64 (-6.74%)
AIRLINK 99.80 Decreased By ▼ -3.20 (-3.11%)
BOP 5.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.93%)
CNERGY 3.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.51%)
DCL 8.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.94%)
DFML 41.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.94 (-4.51%)
DGKC 87.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-1.86%)
FCCL 22.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.41%)
FFBL 39.86 Increased By ▲ 1.66 (4.35%)
FFL 8.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.41%)
HUBC 161.81 Decreased By ▼ -1.89 (-1.15%)
HUMNL 11.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-3.73%)
KEL 4.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.82%)
KOSM 4.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.21%)
MLCF 38.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.7%)
NBP 51.71 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-2.16%)
OGDC 131.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-0.71%)
PAEL 25.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.36%)
PIBTL 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.04%)
PPL 119.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.42%)
PRL 24.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.67%)
PTC 12.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.98%)
SEARL 59.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.92%)
TELE 7.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.2%)
TOMCL 35.31 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.46%)
TPLP 8.89 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.45%)
TREET 15.98 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.14%)
TRG 56.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-1.71%)
UNITY 34.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-1.69%)
WTL 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.82%)
BR100 8,481 Decreased By -62.9 (-0.74%)
BR30 27,144 Decreased By -247.7 (-0.9%)
KSE100 79,588 Decreased By -404.6 (-0.51%)
KSE30 25,406 Decreased By -138.4 (-0.54%)
Jul 12, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Australian dollar sails to six-month top as kiwi sinks

Reuters Published 12 Jul, 2024 12:04pm

SYDNEY: The Australian dollar held near six-month peaks on Friday as markets sharply narrowed the odds on US rate cuts, while the New Zealand dollar was sunk by bets on even steeper cuts at home.

The Aussie stood at $0.6762, after touching a top of $0.6799 overnight.

Support lies around $0.6714, with resistance up at a high from last December at $0.6871.

The kiwi dollar wallowed at $0.6087, having shed 0.9% for the week so far.

Support lies at $0.6065 and $0.6018. Market action was dominated by wild swings in the Japanese yen, which surged against the greenback after a surprisingly soft US inflation report, sparking speculation about government intervention.

That saw the Aussie peel back to 107.55 yen, after touching a 33-year high of 109.67 overnight.

The benign US price data also saw markets scale back the chance of a rate hike from the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA).

Futures now imply a 14% chance of an RBA hike at its August meeting, compared to 40% a couple of weeks ago.

Markets still expect scant chance of an easing until next July, while pricing in at least two US rate cuts this year.

Thus while Australian 10-year bond yields had rallied to a two-week low of 4.322%, the spread over Treasuries still widened to 14 basis points. Back in April, that spread was at -40 basis points.

Australian dollar flies high on kiwi, yen as rate outlooks diverge

This swing has seen the Aussie’s trade-weighted index (TWI) climb for four weeks in a row to hit a two-year high.

“The increase in the TWI could be getting to the point where it might exert a little downward pressure on the RBA’s GDP and inflation forecasts on a one-year plus horizon,” noted Adam Boyton, head of Australian economics at ANZ.

Much will depend on the second-quarter consumer price report due on July 31, where inflation is expected to edge higher.

“We maintain our call for the RBA to be on hold at 4.35% until a 25bp cut in February 2025,” said Boyton. “But we acknowledge a strong CPI print would raise the risk of the RBA hiking in August.”

Across the Tasman, spreads have swung the other way after the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) wrongfooted markets by opening the door to easing at a meeting this week.

That saw two-year swap rates plunge 39 basis points for the week, the biggest drop since early 2011.

Markets now imply a 50-50 chance the central bank could cut as early as August, while pricing in 32 basis points of easing by October and about 150 basis points by April.

Australian Dollar Reserve Bank of New Zealand

Comments

200 characters

Australian dollar sails to six-month top as kiwi sinks

Flour mills go on countrywide strike

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens against US dollar

Discos, KE’s base tariff raise bid: Nepra puts its stamp on govt’s proposed uniform SoTs

Traders, shopkeepers and retailers: FBR drafts ‘simple’ tax payment system

IMF will continue to discuss policy goals and actions

Taxing agriculture income: Understanding with provinces reached, claims Aurangzeb

CPPs more efficient than IPPs, KE: Jam

Excessive valuation of immovable properties: FTO’s directive to FBR

Power bills: FBR to explain the reasons behind ‘two further taxes’ today

Economy on the right track: Group CEO Standard Chartered

Read more stories