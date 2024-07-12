AGL 24.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.2%)
AIRLINK 103.00 Increased By ▲ 7.90 (8.31%)
BOP 5.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.52%)
CNERGY 3.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.75%)
DCL 8.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.16%)
DFML 42.99 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.78%)
DGKC 88.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.84%)
FCCL 22.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.44%)
FFBL 38.20 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.46%)
FFL 9.11 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
HUBC 163.70 Increased By ▲ 5.36 (3.39%)
HUMNL 11.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.5%)
KEL 4.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.02%)
KOSM 4.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.9%)
MLCF 38.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.88%)
NBP 52.85 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (3.32%)
OGDC 132.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.2%)
PAEL 25.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.59%)
PIBTL 6.38 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
PPL 119.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-1.08%)
PRL 24.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.73%)
PTC 12.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.32%)
SEARL 59.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.32%)
TELE 7.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.73%)
TOMCL 35.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.57%)
TPLP 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.01%)
TREET 15.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.57%)
TRG 57.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-1.51%)
UNITY 34.89 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.55%)
WTL 1.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.61%)
BR100 8,544 Increased By 30.9 (0.36%)
BR30 27,391 Increased By 177.3 (0.65%)
KSE100 79,992 Increased By 95.5 (0.12%)
KSE30 25,544 Increased By 76.9 (0.3%)
Jul 12, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2024-07-12

Flour mills go on countrywide strike

Rizwan Bhatti Published 12 Jul, 2024 05:43am

KARACHI: Flour mills on Thursday started nationwide strike for an unidentified period against the impositions of 5 percent withholding tax.

Aamir Abdullah Chairman Pakistan Four Mills Association (PFMA) said the government in the budget has imposed a unjustified withholding tax on the flour mills with effect from July 1, 2024. He said the government has imposed this tax without consultation of the industry stakeholders. “We are already in the tax net and mills are not in condition to bear more tax burden,” he added.

Flour mills, before starting the strike, tried to contact the government officials and authorities concerned since July 3, but to no avail, he maintained.

Flour millers announce nationwide shutdown

“We have started the countrywide strike from Thursday for an unidentified period till the acceptance of our demands,” Abdullah said. Overall, 2,000 flour including 250 mills of Sindh have completely shut their operations against the imposition of withholding tax, he added.

Flour and wheat products delivery has come to standstill across the country, he added.

He said that flour mills of entire Pakistan are united and stood together. Abdullah said the government’s move increase the price of an essential food item, ie, flour which has become cheap after many years. After the strike, there is fear of flour crisis increased in Karachi and other parts of the country.

“Yesterday, we stopped the washing of wheat and today (Thursday) flour mills stopped wheat milling,” he added

More than one hundred flour mills of Karachi supplies 70 to 80 bags of wheat flour daily in Karachi, he said and added that due to the closure of flour millers, supply of flour to bread factories and hotels has also been suspended.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Wheat Taxes Federal Government FBR flour withholding tax flour mills wheat flour Flour millers PFMA Pakistan Flour Mills Association flour bags countrywide strike Aamir Abdullah Flour mills strike

Comments

200 characters

Flour mills go on countrywide strike

PD says ready to annul IPPs pacts if NA panel instructs

Traders, shopkeepers and retailers: FBR drafts ‘simple’ tax payment system

IMF will continue to discuss policy goals and actions

Taxing agriculture income: Understanding with provinces reached, claims Aurangzeb

CPPs more efficient than IPPs, KE: Jam

SBP allows IT cos to acquire shareholding in entities abroad

Economy on the right track: Group CEO Standard Chartered

Power bills: FBR to explain the reasons behind ‘two further taxes’ today

Excessive valuation of immovable properties: FTO’s directive to FBR

Read more stories