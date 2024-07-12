AGL 24.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.2%)
Pakistan Print 2024-07-12

JI demands city govt clear drains

Recorder Report Published 12 Jul, 2024 07:07am

KARACHI: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi on Thursday repeated its demand for unclogging of the chocked drains in the city, urging the civic administration to step up efforts before the monsoon deluge cost a human loss.

“The government should urgently clear all 538 rainstorm drains in Karachi to avert potential disasters during the monsoon season,” JI Karachi Chief, Munem Zafar demanded at press conference at Idara Noor-e-Haq.

He underscored the necessity of allocating at least Rs670 million for the drainage cleanliness work, slammed the PPP government for slashing budget for unclogging the city drainage system during this fiscal year.

Proposing the administration a deadline for clearing out the Gujjar nullah, he said that “the government should also provide the affected households of Gujjar and Orangi Town nullahs with compensations”.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

