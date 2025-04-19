AIRLINK 181.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.92 (-1.04%)
Shipping network welcomed: Pakistan, BD also seek air links resumption

Naveed Siddiqui Published 19 Apr, 2025 05:45am

ISLAMABAD: Recognising connectivity as a priority, Pakistan and Bangladesh have welcomed the launch of direct shipping between Karachi and Chittagong Ports and underscored the importance of resuming direct air links soon.

They also expressed satisfaction over the progress made in easing travel and visa facilitation, Foreign Office (FO) spokesperson said on Friday.

On multilateral issues, both sides reaffirmed the need to revitalise Saarc in line with its founding principles. The foreign secretary appreciated the vision of the Bangladeshi leadership and expressed hope that the Saarc process would remain insulated from bilateral political considerations.

Pakistan, BD resume FOC talks after 15 years

Pakistan and Bangladesh convened the Sixth Round of Foreign Secretary-Level Bilateral Consultations in Dhaka on 17 April 2025, following a hiatus of 15 years.

The talks, led by Foreign Secretary Amna Baloch (Pakistan) and Foreign Secretary Md Jashim Uddin (Bangladesh), were held in a cordial atmosphere and reflected a shared resolve to revitalise bilateral engagement.

The two sides held a comprehensive exchange on political, economic, cultural, educational, and strategic cooperation, underpinned by shared history, cultural affinities, and the common aspirations of their peoples. Satisfaction was expressed at recent high-level contacts in New York, Cairo, Samoa, and Jeddah, which have helped reenergize the bilateral relationship, reads FO statement.

Both sides emphasised the importance of maintaining momentum through regular institutional dialogue, early finalisation of pending agreements, and enhanced cooperation in trade, agriculture, education, and connectivity.

Pakistan offered academic opportunities in its agricultural universities, while Bangladesh offered technical training in fisheries and maritime studies. The Bangladeshi side also acknowledged scholarship offers from private universities in Pakistan and underscored the need for deeper cooperation in the education sector.

The Bangladeshi side appreciated recent performances by renowned Pakistani artists in Dhaka, while the Pakistani side encouraged reciprocal cultural exchanges. Prospects for broader cooperation in sports, media, and cultural institutions were discussed, including the finalisation of various MoUs in these areas.

The foreign secretary also briefed the Bangladeshi side on the situation in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), emphasising the need for an early resolution of the dispute in accordance with UN Security Council resolutions and the aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

While reviewing the Middle East situation, the two sides strongly condemned the ongoing Israeli aggression and grave human rights violations in the Occupied Palestinian Territories, particularly in Gaza.

The foreign secretary held separate meetings with Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus and Foreign Adviser Md Touhid Hossain. Discussions focused on regional integration, economic linkages, and the importance of insulating bilateral ties from external pressures.

A shared commitment to a forward-looking partnership emerged. The foreign adviser looked forward to the forthcoming visit of Senator Muhammad Ishaq Dar, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Pakistan.

Foreign Secretary Amna Baloch conveyed best wishes to him from Pakistan’s leadership. The next round of consultations will be held in Islamabad in 2026.

