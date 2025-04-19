AIRLINK 181.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.92 (-1.04%)
BOP 11.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.8%)
CNERGY 8.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
CPHL 94.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.14 (-2.22%)
FCCL 46.30 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.28%)
FFL 15.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.57%)
FLYNG 28.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.92%)
HUBC 142.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-0.38%)
HUMNL 13.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.15%)
KEL 4.51 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.58%)
KOSM 5.80 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.52%)
MLCF 65.50 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (1.44%)
OGDC 213.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-0.5%)
PACE 6.08 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.84%)
PAEL 46.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.13%)
PIAHCLA 18.28 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (6.96%)
PIBTL 10.62 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.82%)
POWER 12.34 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.82%)
PPL 171.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-0.43%)
PRL 34.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.61%)
PTC 22.82 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.92%)
SEARL 95.25 Increased By ▲ 2.34 (2.52%)
SSGC 42.32 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (3.65%)
SYM 14.29 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.63%)
TELE 7.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.82%)
TPLP 9.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.9%)
TRG 65.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.73%)
WAVESAPP 9.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.07%)
WTL 1.32 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.53%)
BR100 12,588 Increased By 72.3 (0.58%)
BR30 37,879 Decreased By -72.9 (-0.19%)
KSE100 117,316 Increased By 414.5 (0.35%)
KSE30 36,116 Increased By 183.7 (0.51%)
Apr 19, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-04-19

IHC reserves verdict in fertiliser prices case

Sohail Sarfraz Published 19 Apr, 2025 05:45am

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has reserved its verdict in a case regarding the determination of fertilizer prices following the conclusion of the lawyers’ arguments.

Justice Saman Rifat Imtiaz took up a petition filed by the fertilizer companies. Lawyers for fertilizer companies and the Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) appeared before the court.

At the outset of the hearing, counsels for fertilizer companies submitted that the companies’ costing information is confidential; therefore, it cannot be provided to the Competition Commission of Pakistan.

CCP issues showcause notices to six fertiliser firms

The legal representative of CCP contended that under the regulations set forth by the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP), it is mandatory for all companies to submit cost audits to the SECP. He also mentioned that companies indeed furnish this information to the SECP.

Counsel for CCP questioned how it is feasible for companies to present cost audit information to one regulatory authority and yet withhold the same details from another. Following the conclusion of the arguments, the court reserved the decision on the case.

It is worth mentioning here that in the case against ghee and cooking oil manufacturer, the Supreme Court, while recognizing the jurisdiction of the Competition Commission, had clarified that the commission has full authority to monitor markets, obtain information and conduct investigations.

The CCP launched an investigation into fertilizer companies concerning the rising prices of fertilizers and requested information from these companies. Rather than responding to the commission, the fertilizer companies opted to approach the Islamabad High Court, where they secured a stay order. However, the Islamabad High Court has scheduled the case for hearing on Friday (April 18).

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

IHC Islamabad High Court CCP fertilizer companies fertiliser prices

Comments

200 characters

IHC reserves verdict in fertiliser prices case

PM celebrates 23pc surge in IT exports

Rs664.62bn out of Rs1.1trn authorised under PSDP

4 GPPs ready switching to take-and-pay mode

Deal inked with IFC to accelerate e-mobility

Dar, SCO SG explore ways to boost ties

Shipping network welcomed: Pakistan, BD also seek air links resumption

World Bank seeks alteration in staff security mode of DHP

Sales tax, federal excise: FBR extends date of filing returns

Japan to provide $3m to UNHCR to support Afghan refugees

Read more stories