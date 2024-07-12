Gold prices depict further strength

KARACHI: Gold on Thursday became further costlier on the local market but silver was unchanged, traders said.

The local market saw a further increase in the gold value by Rs1200 to settle for Rs146800 per tola and Rs1029 to Rs211591 per 10 grams.

On the world market, bullion value grew by $10 to $2382 an ounce and silver was available at $31 an ounce, traders said.

Locally, silver prices remained steady at Rs2900 per tola and Rs2486.28 per 10 grams, traders added.

